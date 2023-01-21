ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Last second shot secures Buffs’ win against Cougars, 58-55

After a tight, back-and-forth barn burner at the CU Events Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, the Colorado Buffaloes finally beat the Washington State Cougars, 58-55. With only five seconds left, the score was tied at 55-55, until sophomore guard KJ Simpson hit a three pointer to seal the win for the Buffs.
BOULDER, CO
Heat Check: What 2024 Recruits are Saying about Washington

Coming off of a top 10 finish the Washington Huskies opened a lot of eyes of prospects across the country. That has, in turn, opened a lot of doors once closed the recruiting trail. This past week the coaches were on the recruiting trail handing out offers and Friday and Saturday night they hosted around 30 high school players.
SEATTLE, WA
WOOF: Washington Lands Legacy Commitment from Offensive Lineman Cleeland

Monday mayhem wrapped up in dramatic fashion as with the Washington Huskies receiving the commitment from Husky legacy, Roice Cleeland. The son of current Washington’s IMG affiliate color analyst Cam Cleeland, will be a preferred walk-on. His father played for the Huskies in the mid-90’s before being drafted in the 2nd round by the professional football team, Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
This Washington Airbnb Is the Perfect Home Base To Explore the Cascade Mountains

Whether planning your next getaway or feeling like it’s time to escape from your everyday schedule, this Airbnb cabin is the perfect location to sit back, relax, and put yourself in do not disturb mode. If you’re looking for a tranquil escape in nature, the Canyon Creek Cabins offer the perfect mix of seclusion and proximity to local attractions with its comfortable accommodations, stunning views, and all the amenities you need for a great vacation.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes

SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
SEATTLE, WA
“A gem in the Valley”: The Story of the Snohomish Valley Golf Center

Take a drive through the valley at night and you’re sure to see the shining lights of the Snohomish Valley Golf Center. Opened in 2001, SVGC has become a staple of fun in Snohomish for people of all ages. “My brother TJ and my dad came up with the idea [for the driving range] when TJ decided he didn’t want to go to college, and our family had always been entrepreneurs, so we were looking for a way to start a new business that we were interested in and that would take advantage of the farmland we already had so a driving range seemed to be a good fit because we like golf. We were already farming in the valley, so it was a natural fit,” owner Stubby Stocker said.
SNOHOMISH, WA

