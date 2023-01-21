Read full article on original website
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
cuindependent.com
Last second shot secures Buffs’ win against Cougars, 58-55
After a tight, back-and-forth barn burner at the CU Events Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, the Colorado Buffaloes finally beat the Washington State Cougars, 58-55. With only five seconds left, the score was tied at 55-55, until sophomore guard KJ Simpson hit a three pointer to seal the win for the Buffs.
Austin Mack, nation’s No. 7 quarterback, has stellar Washington Huskies visit
The Washington Huskies have a clear need at the quarterback position in the class of 2024. While Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix is set to return next fall for one more season, Washington didn’t sign a signal-caller in the class of 2023 and former five-star quarterback Sam Huard entered the ...
realdawghuskies.com
Heat Check: What 2024 Recruits are Saying about Washington
Coming off of a top 10 finish the Washington Huskies opened a lot of eyes of prospects across the country. That has, in turn, opened a lot of doors once closed the recruiting trail. This past week the coaches were on the recruiting trail handing out offers and Friday and Saturday night they hosted around 30 high school players.
Washington Hosts Huge Cast of Elite Talent for Junior Day
The Huskies hosted one of the biggest Junior Days in recent memory
UW Loses Commitment from Arizona Edge After Notre Dame Visits Him
Jaxson Jones has a change of heart with Huskies, the fourth recruit to pull out of his pledge.
realdawghuskies.com
WOOF: Washington Lands Legacy Commitment from Offensive Lineman Cleeland
Monday mayhem wrapped up in dramatic fashion as with the Washington Huskies receiving the commitment from Husky legacy, Roice Cleeland. The son of current Washington’s IMG affiliate color analyst Cam Cleeland, will be a preferred walk-on. His father played for the Huskies in the mid-90’s before being drafted in the 2nd round by the professional football team, Washington.
Huskies Continue to Look East for Talent, Offer Maryland Edge Rusher
Jaylen Harvey holds 17 scholarship proposals.
realdawghuskies.com
Trip Report: Former 4-Star USC Commit on Washington Visit, “I’ve never seen anything like it,”
4-star California cornerback Jett White had been committed to USC since September 25 of 2021 but decided to retract his pledge two weeks ago. This past weekend the 2025 4-star cornerback took a visit to the University of Washington along with his California Power 7-on-7 team. His sophomore season didn’t...
This Is Washington's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
matadornetwork.com
This Washington Airbnb Is the Perfect Home Base To Explore the Cascade Mountains
Whether planning your next getaway or feeling like it’s time to escape from your everyday schedule, this Airbnb cabin is the perfect location to sit back, relax, and put yourself in do not disturb mode. If you’re looking for a tranquil escape in nature, the Canyon Creek Cabins offer the perfect mix of seclusion and proximity to local attractions with its comfortable accommodations, stunning views, and all the amenities you need for a great vacation.
10 Western Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Are...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes
SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
alltheedge.com
“A gem in the Valley”: The Story of the Snohomish Valley Golf Center
Take a drive through the valley at night and you’re sure to see the shining lights of the Snohomish Valley Golf Center. Opened in 2001, SVGC has become a staple of fun in Snohomish for people of all ages. “My brother TJ and my dad came up with the idea [for the driving range] when TJ decided he didn’t want to go to college, and our family had always been entrepreneurs, so we were looking for a way to start a new business that we were interested in and that would take advantage of the farmland we already had so a driving range seemed to be a good fit because we like golf. We were already farming in the valley, so it was a natural fit,” owner Stubby Stocker said.
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of and interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed 'welcome to South Lake Union' banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
Narcity
You Can Take A Stunning Train From Vancouver To Portland & It's Cheaper Than Flying (PHOTOS)
Travelling by train is an easy way to add a little whimsy to your B.C. getaways — and Amtrak's taking that experience to the next level with a new fleet of fancy trains. You may already be familiar with Amtrak Cascades' 18-stop Pacific Northwest itinerary, which includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more.
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’s
On January 28th, Dick’s Drive-In will celebrate 69 years of serving up burgers, fries and shakes to the people of Seattle, and beyond. The local franchise opened the walk-up windows at its very first location in Wallingford in 1954.
