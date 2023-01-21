Take a drive through the valley at night and you’re sure to see the shining lights of the Snohomish Valley Golf Center. Opened in 2001, SVGC has become a staple of fun in Snohomish for people of all ages. “My brother TJ and my dad came up with the idea [for the driving range] when TJ decided he didn’t want to go to college, and our family had always been entrepreneurs, so we were looking for a way to start a new business that we were interested in and that would take advantage of the farmland we already had so a driving range seemed to be a good fit because we like golf. We were already farming in the valley, so it was a natural fit,” owner Stubby Stocker said.

SNOHOMISH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO