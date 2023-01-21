Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
No. 15 Auburn looks to defend home court, streak vs. Texas A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – With 28 consecutive victories inside Neville Arena, Auburn boasts the longest home winning streak in college basketball. It's a streak that has now spanned three seasons. The team with the next closest streak is UCLA at 19 games. Texas A&M. Jan. 25, 2023. 8 p.m. CT.
auburntigers.com
Lee earns SEC Co-Gymnast of the Week
AUBURN, Ala. – For the second time in three weeks, sophomore Sunisa Lee was awarded the Southeastern Conference's Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Sharing the honor with Lee this week is LSU's Haleigh Bryant. The St. Paul, Minnesota native tied her season best in the...
auburntigers.com
Stan White passes mic to Jason Campbell as Auburn football radio analyst
AUBURN, Ala. — Former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell, who led the Tigers to an undefeated and historic season as a senior in 2004, will take over as Auburn Sport Network's football radio analyst for the 2023 season, replacing fellow former Tiger quarterback Stan White, who served in that capacity for 22 years from 2001-22. White announced his retirement from the Auburn radio booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
auburntigers.com
Get To Know: Alexia Tordoff
It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. Our final freshman feature of the season is Wester rider, Alexia Tordoff! She is originally from Powell, Ohio and is a business major. Q: Why Auburn?. A: "I fell in love with the...
auburntigers.com
Coulibaly's career-high leads Auburn over Ole Miss in OT
AUBURN, Ala. – No matter how Ole Miss tried to defend her, the Rebels had no answer for Aicha Coulibaly. The junior scored five of Auburn's seven overtime points, finishing with a career-high 31 to lead Auburn to a 77-76 comeback win over Ole Miss Sunday at Neville Arena.
auburntigers.com
Auburn fights hard in losing effort to No. 2 North Carolina, bounces back with shutout win against Samford
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 15 Auburn was able to split Sunday's doubleheader after falling to No. 2 North Carolina 6-1 and bouncing back to defeat Samford 7-0. "We played a lot of tennis today," said Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley. "At the beginning of our first match we were out of sorts and the responsibility for that lies squarely with me. I did not have my team ready to play from the very first point. North Carolina did a great job of setting a tone early and they played some really tough tennis in deciding moments."
auburntigers.com
Talking Tigers - Jason Campbell
When Jason Campbell came to Auburn, he had visions of a dual sport career. Campbell was sought after on the gridiron and the court. A meeting with head coach Tommy Tuberville reduced his college career to one sport. The four-year starter at quarterback led Auburn to the SEC championship and an unbeaten record in 2004.
auburntigers.com
Equestrian adds three for 2023-24
AUBURN, Ala. – The nationally-ranked Auburn equestrian team announced the addition of three more student-athletes to the 2023-24 incoming class Wednesday. Joining the seven other talented newcomers will be Emily Clee, Callie Hogg and Molly Segars. "We're excited to add three standout student-athletes to our roster," head coach Greg...
auburntigers.com
Newcomer Q&A: Yohan Traore
AUBURN, Ala. – Yohan Traore moved to the U.S. from France when he was 17 years old to pursue his dream of playing basketball. Now a freshman at Auburn, he was the second-highest ranked recruit to sign with the Tigers behind All-American Jabari Smith. Favorite movie? Paid in Full.
