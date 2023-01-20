Read full article on original website
independentappeal.com
Court settlement lowers Tennessee concealed carry age to 18
(The Center Square) – Those who are 18 to 20 can now openly carry firearms in Tennessee after a settlement was reached between the Firearms Policy Coalition and the state. The settlement came as the result of a suit following Tennessee’s law on open carry restricting those who are 18 to 21 from being part of the allowance.
independentappeal.com
Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again
Three years after shelving a family medical leave plan, Gov. Bill Lee appears ready to dust off the proposal in an effort to recruit and keep state employees. A day before his second inauguration, the Republican governor told reporters he is interested in looking at methods to improve the state’s “attractiveness” as an employer.
