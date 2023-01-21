Read full article on original website
Related
Westland police seek suspects in Kroger robbery
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery of a Kroger store. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Kroger located at 36460 Ford Road. Police say the two suspects, a man, and a woman, entered the store and put nine liquor bottles in a large pink bag. The store manager confronted the two suspects, and then the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.After that, the suspects got into a black pickup truck driven by another man.According to police, the suspects are described as a female wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, black pants and carrying a pink bag. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brassfield.
Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car
THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
New call for tips in Warren shopping center slaying, after police develop person of interest
Police are once again reaching out to the public for help to solve the murder of a Roseville woman in the parking lot of a Warren shopping center.
Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
Cops Shut Down Massive Party Thrown by Teen Who Rented a Utica Home
Cops in Utica put the kibosh on a massive teen party at a home that was rented from a short-term rental company last month. The 19-year-old who rented the house advertised the bash on social media. Party Quickly Gets Out of Control. Police were called to the Macomb County home...
Police respond to deadly crash in Boone County
Police are investigating a deadly crash near Zionsville.
fox2detroit.com
3 suspects wanted in armed carjacking in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects involved in a carjacking at a gas station last week. Police released an image showing all three individuals around a silver Hyundai sedan at a gas station that they stole at gunpoint. The incident happened around on Jan. 16...
Man out on bond charged with deadly drunk driving crash in Warren, attempted carjacking while fleeing the scene
Demetrius Benson, 36, was arraigned Monday in Warren’s 37th District Court on multiple felony charges, including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, after a deadly crash over the weekend on 8 Mile Road.
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
Lafayette man dies in Boone County crash on I-865
A Lafayette man died in a single-car crash on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split near Whitestown early Sunday morning.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Woman in critical condition after collision along I-94
DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman was critically injured after her vehicle was rearended Sunday morning along a freeway. The 34-year-old woman was not immediately identified, but authorities have notified her family, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a 4:10 a.m. report of a crash Sunday, Jan....
Construction worker hit in I-65 crash on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A construction worker was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on the south side of Indianapolis. According to INDOT, the crash happened on Interstate 65 south, near the Southport Road exit, around 8:45 a.m. INDOT said an IMPD car was also involved in the crash. IMPD confirmed...
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
22-year-old man found dead on Southfield Freeway, police say
According to police, a 22-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound on the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway. His body was found by the exit ramp heading into I-96.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver dies after crashing into multiple cars, causing SUV to catch fire, police say
DETROIT – A driver died Monday morning after he crashed into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire in Detroit, police said. The crash happened before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) in the area of East Lantz Avenue and Irvington Street, according to authorities. A man crashed into...
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
clarecountycleaver.net
Clawson Woman Sentenced to 12 months/Restitution for Embezzlement from Sandy Shores Resort
Sandra Lee Rudenko, of Clawson, Michigan, plead guilty on September 20, 2022, to Embezzlement $50,000 or more but less than $100,000. She was sentenced by Judge Mienk on December 21, 2022, to serve 12 months in the county jail, with credit for 2 days previously served. She was ordered to pay restitution to Sandy Shores Resort in the amount of $219,015.78 and $1258.00 in assorted fines and costs.
Wyandotte police veteran accused of stealing sandwich from fellow officer
Nearly 40 officers serve the Wyandotte Police Department, upholding the law to the T. But now, one of their very own is being accused of a deplorable act.
Comments / 0