Tippecanoe County, IN

CBS Detroit

Westland police seek suspects in Kroger robbery

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery of a Kroger store. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Kroger located at 36460 Ford Road. Police say the two suspects, a man, and a woman, entered the store and put nine liquor bottles in a large pink bag. The store manager confronted the two suspects, and then the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.After that, the suspects got into a black pickup truck driven by another man.According to police, the suspects are described as a female wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, black pants and carrying a pink bag. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brassfield.
WESTLAND, MI
WTHR

Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car

THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
LEBANON, IN
CBS Detroit

Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 suspects wanted in armed carjacking in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects involved in a carjacking at a gas station last week. Police released an image showing all three individuals around a silver Hyundai sedan at a gas station that they stole at gunpoint. The incident happened around on Jan. 16...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
DETROIT, MI
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
The Flint Journal

Woman in critical condition after collision along I-94

DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman was critically injured after her vehicle was rearended Sunday morning along a freeway. The 34-year-old woman was not immediately identified, but authorities have notified her family, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a 4:10 a.m. report of a crash Sunday, Jan....
DETROIT, MI
WTHR

Construction worker hit in I-65 crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A construction worker was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on the south side of Indianapolis. According to INDOT, the crash happened on Interstate 65 south, near the Southport Road exit, around 8:45 a.m. INDOT said an IMPD car was also involved in the crash. IMPD confirmed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
INDIANA STATE
clarecountycleaver.net

Clawson Woman Sentenced to 12 months/Restitution for Embezzlement from Sandy Shores Resort

Sandra Lee Rudenko, of Clawson, Michigan, plead guilty on September 20, 2022, to Embezzlement $50,000 or more but less than $100,000. She was sentenced by Judge Mienk on December 21, 2022, to serve 12 months in the county jail, with credit for 2 days previously served. She was ordered to pay restitution to Sandy Shores Resort in the amount of $219,015.78 and $1258.00 in assorted fines and costs.
CLAWSON, MI

