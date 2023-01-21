ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

The Hints James Gunn Has Dropped About His Superman Movie So Far

By Sean O&#039;Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNoew_0kMDNEap00

James Gunn recently said he hasn’t cast anyone in his Superman movie yet, and clarified he’s still working on the script. And while we’re all patiently waiting for Gunn and Peter Safran to drop new information on their DCU slate, we decided to go back and collect the hints they’ve dropped so far about the one project we know for sure is in the works: James Gunn’s Superman movie.

In this video, CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor, Sean O’Connell, and Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, discuss what Gunn has explicitly stated about the project, theorize about some hints we think he may have already given us, and look back through his existing filmography to see what it can tell us about the way he might approach a Superman story.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro
01:03 - What James Gunn Has Officially Said
10:37 -  The Comic Book Hints James Gunn Has Teased On Social Media
14:50 - What We Can Gather From James Gunn’s Existing Filmography

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?

The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Rick and Morty’ downfall is even staining the MCU as a major spoiler for ‘The Marvels’ surfaces way too soon

Rick and Morty is about to make a very steep and sudden fall from grace, but it’s threatening to stain the MCU on its way down. Elsewhere, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have just become that bit clearer for fans as major new details have emerged on both of those upcoming Phase Five movies. But first, prepare yourselves to feel sorry for the most evil man in the universe as Marvel turns its back on its former first-rate foe.
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man’ Actress Reportedly Dropped From Next Film

A new rumor points to one star of the Ant-Man franchise being dropped from their next movie — let’s dig in. On February 17, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will travel to the Quantum Realm in director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The second sequel to Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the titular pairing, co-lead an all-star cast of characters into the depths of the Quantum Realm where they will face off against the newest Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight

There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’

It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Variety

Robert Pattinson Calls Out ‘Insidious’ Male Body Standards, Says He Ate Only Potatoes for Two Weeks as a Detox

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to getting in shape for movie roles, from “Twilight” to “The Batman,” but the actor has also been vocal about the “insidious” body standards men face, both in and out of Hollywood. “Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a new cover story. While he said he had never struggled with his own body image, he has “basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency.” Pattinson added, “I once ate nothing...
wegotthiscovered.com

A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong

From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
Variety

Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’

“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
digitalspy.com

Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews

Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
182K+
Followers
42K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy