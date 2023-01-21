ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services

LONDON — (AP) — Microsoft said it's investigating problems with its online services including its Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday. In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services....

Comments / 0

Community Policy