In rare occurrence, Brooklyn landlord spends time in jail over apartment violations
In a rare occurrence, a Brooklyn landlord spent a week in jail last month for failing to appear in court and fixing building problems. Landlord Aron Stark spent about a week at Rikers Island last month for failing to respond to the court over repairs on a Bushwick property. [ more › ]
27east.com
Southampton Village Administrator Sues Mayor, Alleges Discrimination
Charlene Kagel-Betts, the village administrator for Southampton, is suing Mayor Jesse Warren and the village itself, alleging she was subjected to age and gender discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation... more. The Southampton girls basketball team pulled out a 58-56 victory at East Hampton on Monday ... by Drew Budd.
Town of Hempstead residents claim animal shelter trainer who resigned was treated unfairly
Christie Fanti recently resigned from her position as the town's part-time shelter trainer, a job she had for six years.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official Shot On Bus, Report Says
A high-ranking Westchester County police official's son was injured in a shooting in the Bronx, according to a report by the New York Post. The 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard was shot on an MTA bus in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, the media outlet reported.
State Awards $10 Million for Huntington Station Revitalization
Huntington was awarded $10 million Tuesday by the state for downtown Huntington Station revitalization. State and local officials announced the award, one of three communities on Long Island to receive money from the sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Lindenhurst and Long Beach got Read More ...
South Huntington Schools Consider Adding Armed Security
The South Huntington school board will consider adding armed security guards at schools at its meeting Wednesday night. The issue will come before the board in the wake of multiple school shootings around the country in recent years, most recently, in May, where 19 students Read More ...
Bedford Planning Board OK's controversial plan to build cell phone tower
The board voted Monday night on several motions allowing Verizon to move forward with its plans.
Police: Man in custody after killing wife in Jersey City apartment
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Lucas Cooper shot and killed his wife just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Nassau officer who saved woman on LIRR tracks honored as 'Top Cop'
Officer Chelsea Penn ran onto the tracks and removed the woman just 10 seconds before the train crossed the path.
News 12
State hearing to determine if tenured teachers at Babylon school district will be fired
The Babylon Union Free School District is taking action to fire teachers who are currently on leave. According to the school superintendent, the action is connected to allegations that were brought forth during a school board meeting in November 2021. Dozens of people came forward at that school board meeting to tell their stories of alleged sexual misconduct or abuse at the high school.
News 12
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
91-year-old Levittown School District crossing guard retires after 41 years of service
Kobs, who started working as a crossing guard in her Levittown neighborhood when she was 50 years old, was celebrated by county leaders and the community for her decades of service, which included never taking a sick day.
Mom files lawsuit against Brookhaven, nearby school following death of son
BELLPORT, N.Y. -- A Long Island mother is fighting to have the school her son attended closed. She says it wasn't until his tragic death at the age of 13 that she learned that toxic air from the nearby landfill could have been the cause of his cancer.She is filing a lawsuit against the town of Brookhaven and the nearby school.Nacole Hutley says she is filled with grief and guilt."He said if I had known that, I never would have gone to school there," Hutley said.Her son, Javien Coleman, attended Frank P. Long Intermediate in Bellport and within a year...
20-Something Trio Arrested, Vehicles Seized During Illegal Car Meet-Up In Yaphank
Three men were arrested and their vehicles were seized after police say they participated in an illegal car meet-up on Long Island. Following an investigation, it was determined an illegal car meet-up was occurring in Yaphank at 53 Zorn Blvd. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Suffolk County Police said.
Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
yonkerstimes.com
Governor Hochul Announces $514,000 in Federal Funds to Yonkers for New Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Pilot Project
On Jan. 13, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie
New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church
This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
