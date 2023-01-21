ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Southampton Village Administrator Sues Mayor, Alleges Discrimination

Charlene Kagel-Betts, the village administrator for Southampton, is suing Mayor Jesse Warren and the village itself, alleging she was subjected to age and gender discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation... more. The Southampton girls basketball team pulled out a 58-56 victory at East Hampton on Monday ... by Drew Budd.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

State hearing to determine if tenured teachers at Babylon school district will be fired

The Babylon Union Free School District is taking action to fire teachers who are currently on leave. According to the school superintendent, the action is connected to allegations that were brought forth during a school board meeting in November 2021. Dozens of people came forward at that school board meeting to tell their stories of alleged sexual misconduct or abuse at the high school.
BABYLON, NY
CBS New York

Mom files lawsuit against Brookhaven, nearby school following death of son

BELLPORT, N.Y. -- A Long Island mother is fighting to have the school her son attended closed. She says it wasn't until his tragic death at the age of 13 that she learned that toxic air from the nearby landfill could have been the cause of his cancer.She is filing a lawsuit against the town of Brookhaven and the nearby school.Nacole Hutley says she is filled with grief and guilt."He said if I had known that, I never would have gone to school there," Hutley said.Her son, Javien Coleman, attended Frank P. Long Intermediate in Bellport and within a year...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Governor Hochul Announces $514,000 in Federal Funds to Yonkers for New Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Pilot Project

On Jan. 13, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
YONKERS, NY
New York Post

$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie

New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church

This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
BETHPAGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy