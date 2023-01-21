Read full article on original website
Report: Bucks F Bobby Portis out with MCL sprain
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis has an MCL sprain in his right knee, ESPN reported Wednesday. There is no timeline
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavs Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming scoreboard is the topic of today’s edition of New York Knicks Now live! Knicks vs. Cavaliers meet for the third time in the 2023 NBA regular season, and will play one more time following tonight’s contest. The Knicks have lost four-straight, while the Cavaliers have won two of their last four! Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and R.J. Barrett lead the Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley! New York Knicks Now host Marshall Green follows the big Knicks vs. Cavs Tuesday evening game, and if you want more Knicks news and rumors, follow Marshall Green on Twitter: https://twitter.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
NBA 1/23 Thrive Fantasy Preview: The Jrue Holiday O (5.5) Assists Is An Easy Bet Says Davis!. San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/23.
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread
We’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back for a glorious night of Milwaukee Bucks basketball. They will get the Detroit Pistons for their first warm-up in quite some time. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Poll. Game...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (35-13) @ Miami HEAT (26-22)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (26-22) remain home to host the NBA-best Boston Celtics (35-13) tonight at 7:30pm in what is now known as the Miami-Dade Arena. While Miami’s injury list is short, the Celtics have several key players out tonight including...
What are the Boston Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship?
Times are good for the Boston Celtics at roughly the halfway point of the NBA season. Fresh off a run to the 2022 Finals they now stand atop the NBA standings with a stellar 31-12 record, outscoring their opponents by a league-best 6.1 points per game. They also lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/24/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Joel Embiid questionable for Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn
Now home after a highly successful 5-0 road trip on the West Coast, the Philadelphia listed their initial injury report for Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Sixers' first submitted injury report for Nets game tomorrow night:. Embiid, questionable (left foot, soreness) Korkmaz, out (right shoulder, soreness)— Kyle...
Mavericks stunned by Wizards, 127-126
Nothing comes easy these days for the Mavericks. And lately, it hasn’t come at all for them very often. The Mavericks played with fire and got burned Tuesday night as the Washington Wizards took a wild 127-126 victory at American Airlines Center. The final seconds were nothing short of...
Video: Celtics All-Access | Episode 2 (Doncic comes to Boston, Road Trip, & Christmas Day)
We were unable to load Disqus Recommendations. If you are a moderator please see our troubleshooting guide. Celtics bounce back with 124 to 95 blow out win …. We were unable to load Disqus.
NBA GAMETHREAD: New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) @ Miami HEAT (25-22)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (25-22) return home to host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) today at 3:30pm on Sunday at the Miami-Dade Arena. Miami will continue to count on their regular starters today, while New Orleans will continue to be without...
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, we’ll be profiling Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.
Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart out, Robert Williams questionable vs. Orlando Magic
The Boston Celtics will be without two of their primary guards in their rotation when they face off against the Orlando Magic on Monday, January 23. Robert Williams has been listed as questionable for the game, per the Celtics' recent injury report. #NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando:. Malcolm Brogdon (personal...
Preview: Coming at the Kings
Fitting it’s dollar pretzel night at the Farg as two teams tied in the knot that is the NHL’s mushy middle faceoff. The Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) are in town, losers of three of four and clinging to the Western Conference’s second wild card by a point.
