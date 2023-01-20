Lions DC Aaron Glenn to interview for Cardinals' HC job Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals have at least one other head coaching interview coming on Saturday. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Cardinals will conduct their interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in person on Saturday.

Glenn is one of seven known candidates the Cardinals have interviewed or requested to interview for their vacant head coach position.

Glenn has been the Lions’ defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

The Lions did not have a great statistical season defensively. They finished 28th in scoring defense, allowing 25.1 point per game, and they were last in total defense, allowing 392.4 yards per game. However, they did make strides over the final half of the season.

They allowed 19.5 points per game and 351.2 yards per game over their final six contests, holding opponents under 300 yards three times.

Before his stint with the Lions, Glenn coached defensive backs for the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints from 2014-2020.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.