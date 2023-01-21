ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County to pay $12M over beating and stun gun death

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8neV_0kMDI99o00

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — San Diego County will pay $12 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of a man who died after he was beaten, shocked with a stun gun and hogtied by sheriff's deputies in 2015.

The settlement approved by a judge this week ends a civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of Lucky Phounsy's widow and two young children.

It is a far lower payout than the $85 million that a jury awarded in the case last March. At the time, it was the nation’s largest civil rights award for a custody death.

However, a federal judge threw out that award in August, saying it was “far out of proportion to the evidence" in the case.

Phounsy, 32, died after an April 13, 2015 confrontation with nearly a dozen San Diego County sheriff’s deputies, including one who later served jail time for assaulting women while on duty.

Phounsy was at the Santee home of a relative for a family get-together when he called 911 and told dispatchers that his family was in danger, although other family members then told dispatchers that he was suffering a mental health crisis.

Deputies who arrived at the home said Phounsy clawed, bit and punched them as they tried to handcuff him. Phounsy was struck with a baton, shocked with a stun gun several times and restrained by tying his bound ankles to his handcuffs. His heart stopped on the way to the hospital. He was resuscitated, but died several days later.

The county medical examiner concluded his death was accidental and the result of the long struggle with deputies. The medical examiner also found that Phounsy had been in a drug-related psychotic state and noted that he had taken the drug ecstasy several days earlier.

The family’s attorneys said there were no illegal drugs in Phounsy’s system and contended that he was delusional because he was suffering from severe insomnia and had gone 72 hours without sleep.

The case was tried twice in federal court. In September 2021, a jury deadlocked and could not reach a verdict, followed by last year's trial where a jury decided on the $85 million award after only a day of deliberation.

The judge who later threw out the award did uphold jury findings that deputies were negligent and used excessive force in restraining Phounsy.

The $12 million settlement brings settlements or awards against the county for law enforcement actions to more than $20 million in less than two years.

In June, the county agreed to pay $8.1 million to the family of Nicholas Bils, who was shot in the back by a deputy in 2020 after he escaped from a patrol car outside the downtown central jail. The deputy, Aaron Russell, later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to a year in jail.

The county currently is contesting a $5 million award made in October to a man who was struck by a deputy and bitten by a police dog during a 2014 traffic stop in Fallbrook.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
Times of San Diego

Conviction, Death Sentence Overturned for Man Convicted of 3 San Diego Killings in 1985

The California Supreme Court overturned the murder convictions and death sentence Monday for a man found guilty of murdering three people in San Diego nearly 40 years ago. Billy Ray Waldon was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, as well as arson, robbery, sex crimes and other offenses for an alleged crime spree committed across a two-week period in December 1985.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Innocent Pedestrian Killed After Possible Drunk Driver Pins Him Under Vehicle | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1/22/2023 1:28 am LOCATION: 3400 Block of Riviera Dr. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego Police along with San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a vehicle rollover accident on the 3400 block of Riviera Dr. in Pacific Beach. Upon arrival, Officers, and Firefighters found a white Toyota Tacoma on its side with a male that was partially pinned underneath the vehicle. Firefighters managed to free the male who was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. A female was found unresponsive near the crash and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. A witness stated that a White Chevrolet Tahoe was partially parked on the sidewalk on the Westside of Riviera Dr. with a male and female who were having a domestic dispute. A White Toyota Tacoma traveling Southbound on Riviera Dr. struck the Chevy Tahoe and both the male and female who were standing outside of the vehicle as it rolled over. The 3 male occupants of the Toyota Tacoma were able to self-extricate out of the vehicle. One of the passengers of the Tacoma was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The male driver of the Toyota Tacoma was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Juan Ortega, 38, Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Estranged Wife, Her Sister

A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 26 years to life in state prison. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, was convicted by a Vista jury last month of first-degree murder for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto. Both victims’ bodies were discovered miles apart from each other on Aug. 9, 2018.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

17-Year-Old Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Oceanside Fight

A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy's vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced altercation in Oceanside, police said Tuesday. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a fight near 1200 North Harbor Drive. While...
OCEANSIDE, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Meth-related charge lands Santee woman in prison for 10 years

SANTEE, Neb. -- A sentence of 10 years in prison was given to a Santee woman for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Alitia Tikluk, of Santee, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. She was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will serve 120 months in prison with a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
SANTEE, CA
NBC San Diego

Millions and Millions of Gallons: City Provides Update on Massive San Diego Sewage Spill

County officials originally said last week's sewage spill, which impacted at least 18 sites around the city of San Diego, involved a staggering 500,000 gallons of effluent. Then, officials with the city of San Diego estimated the spill was 6% of what would have been processed that day at the primary municipal treatment plant in Point Loma, which, according to the city's website, sees 175 million gallons of sewage come and go in 24 hours.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 15 News

Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV)— Customs and Border Protection officials are seeing an increase in people trying to smuggle eggs across the U.S.-Mexico border. Trying to bring uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal. It could lead to a fine of up to $10,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
