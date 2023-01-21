Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Colorful stylings of the WNEP team
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Plum, violet, lavender, no matter the shade, purple is the color of 2023, according to our Talkback callers. But first, we begin with callers who have a lot to say about a little snow. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Butter idea for the Pennsylvania Farm Show sculpture
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Topics in this Talkback 16 include dog food and an early Easter. Plus, there are compliments and complaints for our Stormtracker 16 team. But first, we begin with a caller who suggests a better use for the Pennsylvania Farm Show's annual butter sculpture. If you like...
Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In April, she applied to a Pennsylvania program that promises to help homeowners recover from the financial impact of the pandemic. ...
abc12.com
Pennsylvania woman celebrates her 106th birthday
OAKMONT, Pennsylvania (WTAE) -- Legula Estiloz celebrated her 106th birthday on Friday. Estiloz survived COVID-19 at 104, underwent radiation for breast cancer at 105 and, although she is in a wheelchair, Estiloz danced her way to 106. "I liked to dance when I was young. I would be dancing all...
Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
abc27.com
What’s affecting egg prices?
(WHTM) — Simply stated, lots of stuff. As one expert in agriculture told us, “There’s no uniform answer to the pricing question.”. Increases in gas and diesel prices, labor costs, feed costs, costs of maintaining biosecurity around a farm, lingering supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and of course losses due to avian flu are just a few of the factors feeding into the spike in egg prices.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania receives $6.8M for school meal programs
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania United States Senator John Fetterman announced a new $6.8 million deal with the United States Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania that will increase purchases of local, nutritious foods for school meals. With the new program, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) will be able to...
Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon
(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought. According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill […]
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
WNEP-TV 16
Pennsylvania to offer K-12 education training to students
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania students could soon get hands-on training to become teachers. Beginning next school year, vocational educational programs will offer k-12 training for students, giving them a taste of what it’s like to be an educator. “The goal here is to introduce Pennsylvania students to opportunities...
What to do if you encounter a snow plow on the roadways
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — When winter weather hits, PennDOT and local municipalities are on the roads to make them as driveable as possible. But, what do you do when you encounter an operating plow truck? PennDOT advises that if you’re on the road and come across a working plow truck, then you should use extra […]
WOLF
Winter Storm Impacts Central & Northeast PA Sunday Late Afternoon & Night
Another winter storm is starting to move through central & northeast PA. Here is the latest information!. The National Weather Service has issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES (purple counties) for everyone in the FOX56 viewing area across central & northeast PA. In terms of snow totals, a coating - 2" is...
WNEP-TV 16
The Flood of '96 — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big snowstorm followed by a January thaw 27 years ago led to the flood of 1996. Mike Stevens remembered the damage ten years later in 2006, and we do the same in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. Check out stories from WNEP's Video...
PennDOT places restrictions on roads ahead of winter storm
(WTAJ) — Ahead of the snowy weather and cold temperatures moving across Pennsylvania Wednesday, restrictions on the roadways are being put in place. While PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be actively pre-salting roadways, it’s not guaranteed to stop icy or slick spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, a road that looks wet […]
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
sanatogapost.com
As Avian Flu Rate Climbs, So Does Local Cost of Eggs
HARRISBURG PA – Even if you visit a grocery store only occasionally, you’ve probably noticed a dramatic rise in the price of eggs. About eight months ago, depending on where you shopped, a dozen of the Grade A large white variety sold in retail markets for between $1.40 and $2.00. Now the cost has more than doubled in many places.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?
With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
echo-pilot.com
Commuters in Maryland, Pennsylvania could face freezing rain Wednesday morning
Freezing rain Wednesday could make the morning commute tricky, according to weather forecasters. A weather system brewing for the region could drop a little snow Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. By daybreak Wednesday, rain and freezing rain might blend in, according to the weather service. The chance...
