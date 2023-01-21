Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
City of Chico continues enforcement at Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. — The battle for homeless enforcement in Chico continues at Teichert Ponds. Nestled behind the 99 bikeway and freeway, Teichert Ponds was once a quiet wetland oasis for all residents to enjoy. But now, some residents say homeless encampments are destroying the environment and creating dangerous living conditions.
actionnewsnow.com
Food insecurity grows amongst Chico State students
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State University started its 2023 spring semester on Monday. Student enrollment has decreased over the years for a number of reasons, but food insecurities are increasing among students. Chico State's Basic Needs manager Leah Slem told Action News Now about 50% of students deal with food...
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
University of California, San Diego researchers studying survivors' mental functioning in the wake of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history have uncovered evidence of "climate trauma."
actionnewsnow.com
Fully-involved mobile home fire contained near Palermo
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a mobile home fire near Palermo early Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it responded to Nelsier Place off Lincoln Boulvard shortly before 2:30 a.m. Crews found a fully-involved single-wide mobile home fully involved. The fire was knocked down around 3:15 a.m. and...
actionnewsnow.com
Commercial outbuilding fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Willows Fire Department was on scene of a structure fire on South Butte Street Wednesday morning. Willow Fire tells Action News Now a commercial outbuilding caught fire around 6:30 a.m. Powerlines are down and Willows Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area. This is a...
actionnewsnow.com
Ohana Comic Con hosted at Chico Women’s Club Sunday
CHICO, Calif. - The Ohana Comic Con came to Chico on Sunday at the Chico Women’s Club, starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. The event was a great turnout with people of all ages cosplaying as their favorite characters, and getting ready for the costume contest.
actionnewsnow.com
Over ½ pound of fentanyl found in an Oroville home, man arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities found enough fentanyl to kill tens of thousands of people at a mobile home park in Oroville last week, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF and the Special Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on 48-year-old Melvin Alves at the Golden Feather...
actionnewsnow.com
NorCal youth cheer teams shine on national stage
CHICO, Calif. - NorCal youth cheer teams shined on the Jamz national stage in Las Vegas. The Oroville Rhinos 14-U Cheer team won the Division 15 non-tumbling national title! The Rhinos 12-U placed third in the same event. Glenn County Elite Cheer out of Willows also took home hardware in...
actionnewsnow.com
Robber steals alcohol, pepper-sprays clerk & customer at CVS
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy and pepper-sprayed an employee and a customer. The robbery happened at the CVS pharmacy on East Avenue in Chico Sunday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the suspect stole alcohol and used the pepper...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Chico PD says at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the...
actionnewsnow.com
Gold Nugget Days parade tradition comes to an end
PARADISE, Calif. - A Gold Nugget Day parade tradition ends after about 20 years. The Gold Nugget museum board had decided to end the Devil Mountain Brigade's gunfire which symbolizes the parade's end. Action News Now spoke with Gold Nugget board CEO and executive director Mark Thorp, and the board...
KCRA.com
Raley's workers stop hatchet-wielding attacker in Yuba City, police say
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is accused of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet before other employees subdued him, including one who smacked the assailant with a product scanner, officials said. The Yuba City Police Department said 44-year-old Larry Reed of Olivehurst is facing...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Died in Hit-and-Run in Marysville
Hit-and-Run Accident on B Street Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A hit-and-run collision in Marysville recently caused the death of a minor female. The collision occurred along B Street, and police arrived after receiving a report about an injury accident that involved two minors, a boy and a girl. The vehicle believed to have struck the pair fled the scene and continued south on B Street.
actionnewsnow.com
School lockdowns lifted in Chico after report of armed man on campus
CHICO, Calif. 3 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Unified School District says all lockdowns have been lifted. Chico High School was on a code red lockdown and Chico Junior High and Citrus Elementary were on a code yellow lockdown. The lockdowns came after police investigated a report that a person...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after crash in Chico Monday evening
CHICO, Calif. 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Chico Monday evening. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found the driver, the only person...
actionnewsnow.com
Women's March of Chico holds abortion rights rally on 50-year anniversary of Roe V. Wade
This group joins many others around the nation marching for abortion rights, but not everyone is for abortion rights. There weren’t any counter protests in Chico today, but there have been several pro-life rallies held around the nation this weekend. Women's March of Chico holds abortion rights rally on...
actionnewsnow.com
Greenville schools on lockdown for safety threat Wednesday morning
GREENVILLE, Calif., - Greenville schools are on lockdown and will have a two-hour delay start due to a safety threat Wednesday morning. The Plumas Unified School District's superintendent office told Action News Now that students and staff on campus were on lockdown. Students that were on the bus were diverted to a safe, alternative location.
krcrtv.com
Westwood woman in stable condition after being shot in the face over the weekend
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face in the Westwood area over the weekend. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said their deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Third Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21. They said their deputies responded to the scene and found a women suffering a gunshot wound to her face. They said the bullet entered her left nostril and exited out the right side of her neck.
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
