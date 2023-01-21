Read full article on original website
Parking Enforcement rolls out as paid parking begins in downtown Redding this week
REDDING, Calif. — Like it or not, the era of free parking in downtown Redding is coming to an end and we want you to be ready because no one likes to see a ticket on their windshield. The Redding Police (RPD) Parking Enforcement Vehicle gets rolling through the...
City of Redding, Redding Fire working on new labor contract
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department (RFD) is in the midst of contract negotiations with the city as the department seeks higher wages for their personnel. When KRCR first learned of this development, we reached out to Redding Fire's Union President for a comment. Because the negotiations are ongoing, the Union declined to speak on the matter.
Local witnesses early-morning shooting at MLK Jr. Park in Redding, police investigating
REDDING, Calif. — A shooting occurred early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Jessica Bebee lives on the corner of West and Logan streets and witnessed the incident from her window. She told KRCR the scary situation definitely made her anxious. "It definitely...
Boat ramps reopen at Shasta Lake due to rise in lake levels
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — With Lake Shasta levels raised due to the increased rainfall we've seen in the Northstate in past weeks, boat ramps reopened over the weekend. The President of Shasta Marina at Packers Bay, John Harkrader, said he can almost guarantee we will have a full lake this year.
2 Redding firefighting orientation academies canceled
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department had to cancel two firefighting orientation academies due to a “lack of recruitment.”. The academies were slated for February and March and they needed 15 recruits per academy but only had three. The City of Redding now says it is working in...
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
Highway 299 reopens in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:10 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 was blocked about 15 miles west of Montgomery Creek, near Diddy Wells, after power lines fell in Shasta County Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 9:10 a.m., Caltrans said one-way traffic control was in place. Around 10 a.m.,...
Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
Redding Firefighters mass exodus: 'low pay and no support'
Several firefighters with the Redding Fire Department are looking at other employment opportunities. The response from their union page replies to future candidates, saying in part, "In the interest of transparency.. please consider this information as you look at employment options," and explains they are working under an expired contract.
Redding Fire confirms one person burned after starting an illegal fire
REDDING, Calif. - 8:55 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Department confirms one man has been taken to a hospital after starting an illegal campfire behind Linden Avenue in West Redding. The area is a known transient community that has taken over along the creek behind Mercy Medical Center. RFD says...
"Something needs to be done." East Redding residents express concern over transient camps
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday morning, a fire at a homeless camp in east Redding brought frustrations to a head for some nearby residents. Just across from Shasta College, the camp where the fire ignited is one of several spread around the parcel of land, according to residents, and records indicate the property is privately-owned.
Firefighters leaving Redding: low pay, low morale, and low support
The Redding Fire Department may be looking at a mass exodus of firefighters very soon, several already announcing their leave over the weekend. Redding firefighters mass exodus: low pay, low morale, and low support. The Redding Fire Department may be looking at a mass exodus of firefighters very soon, several...
Political Magician or Puppeteer? Trickster Supervisor Performs Contract-Breaching Agenda Stunt
A word of advice to any organization or anyone who may one day find themselves with hat in hand before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors or any at-will county employee who wishes to remain employed: Stay on the good side of Patrick Jones, chair of Shasta County Board of Supervisors.
K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
A forever toll for Zogg Fire victims
Survivors of the deadly Zogg Fire in Shasta County say the burnt scenery serves as a daily reminder of a traumatic series of events on September 27, 2020. They are hoping PG&E will stand trial for their involvement in the fire.
Man killed in Highway 273 collision identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died after authorities said he jumped in front of vehicle on Highway 273 Saturday night. Deputies said 41-year-old Carl Smith of Anderson died after he was hit by a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 273...
2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
“We Don’t Count As Community To Them”: Unhoused Shasta County People Share Their Challenges And Some Solutions
Shasta County’s affordable housing and emergency shelter crisis has spurred serious community discussions about how to respond to the needs of the region’s growing unhoused community. Community Voices writer Alissa Johnson and others in the unhoused community respond to reader questions about the causes of homelessness and the solutions they’d like to see the community pursue.
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 273 over the weekend
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Shasta County Chief Deputy Coroner, Lieutenant Thompson, has positively identified the man who died after reportedly jumping in front of a moving pickup truck on Highway 273 over the weekend. Lt. Thompson says the man was identified as 41-year-old Carl Timothy Smith of Anderson, Calif....
RBPD: Wanted man arrested after police K9 sniffs out drugs
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Tehama County man was arrested after Red Bluff Police Department said K9 Max alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Saturday. Red Bluff Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation, when Officer Lampron recognized the driver, 50-year-old David White of Red Bluff.
