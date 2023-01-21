ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

hstoday.us

Head of Fort Worth Drug Trafficking Organization Charged

The head of a Fort Worth drug trafficking operation and his associate have been federally charged, announced Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. Leeroy Marquee Jones, aka Aladdin, 32, and Christopher Antwuan George, 21, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, a federal crime.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
GARLAND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest

Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Tiffany Tillema

Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell Texas

At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.
GREENVILLE, TX
AOL Corp

This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say

A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
FORT WORTH, TX
KLTV

Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Failed Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson has plans to run for mayor of Dallas. In a video posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 20, Jefferson said he was trying to get the 404 signatures required to run for mayor. The voters must live in the city of Dallas, he said. Jefferson also stated his twin brother will be running for Dallas City Council.
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream

Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
IRVING, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Plan New $2.5 Billion Dallas Pediatric Medical Campus

Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center are in the planning stages of a new pediatric campus in Dallas. The two entities estimated a $1.6 billion construction budget and a total project cost of $2.5 billion, according to original solicitation documents obtained by D CEO Magazine. (The project was first reported last year by the website Strategic Partnerships Inc., which follows large procurement projects across the country.)
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County

Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
GARLAND, TX
dpdbeat.com

Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street

While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Conjoined twins surgically separated at Cook Children's Medical Center

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the first time in Cook Children's Medical Center history, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins. Dozens of medical experts from across multiple specialties made up the surgical team. They collaborated on the groundbreaking procedure, leveraging their expertise in treating the most difficult and complex pediatric conditions. It is estimated conjoined twins occur in 1-in-200,000 live births, according to a news release from the hospital. Additionally, each year only five to eight conjoined twins worldwide survive the first few days after birth. 
FORT WORTH, TX
AOL Corp

Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations

A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
GODLEY, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Former U.S. Ambassador Ron Kirk joins Mayor Eric Johnson’s International Advisory Council

Mayor Eric Johnson announced Monday that former United States Ambassador Ron Kirk will join the Mayor’s International Advisory Council. Johnson formed the MIAC in January 2020 to help develop his administration’s international relations strategies. Its goal has been to strengthen and grow the city’s global business and diplomatic ties and boost international tourism in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

