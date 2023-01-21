Read full article on original website
hstoday.us
Head of Fort Worth Drug Trafficking Organization Charged
The head of a Fort Worth drug trafficking operation and his associate have been federally charged, announced Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. Leeroy Marquee Jones, aka Aladdin, 32, and Christopher Antwuan George, 21, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, a federal crime.
Dallas police detective fails to turn over hundreds of pieces of evidence in high-profile murder case
DALLAS — The family of Marisela Botello flew from Seattle to Dallas for the trial of one of her accused killers. Nina Marano is one of three people charged in this case and her trial was supposed to begin Monday. But the trial was delayed after it was discovered...
fox4news.com
2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest
Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell Texas
At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.
AOL Corp
This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say
A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
Granbury ISD votes to sell private plane after WFAA investigation revealed district leader was using it for family trips
GRANBURY, Texas — Granbury ISD’s board of trustees voted to sell its private plane following several WFAA stories that revealed a district leader repeatedly used the plane for personal trips. On Monday, the board voted unanimously to sell the plane, saying the costs were higher than expected. The...
KLTV
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Failed Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson has plans to run for mayor of Dallas. In a video posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 20, Jefferson said he was trying to get the 404 signatures required to run for mayor. The voters must live in the city of Dallas, he said. Jefferson also stated his twin brother will be running for Dallas City Council.
irvingweekly.com
Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream
Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
dmagazine.com
Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Plan New $2.5 Billion Dallas Pediatric Medical Campus
Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center are in the planning stages of a new pediatric campus in Dallas. The two entities estimated a $1.6 billion construction budget and a total project cost of $2.5 billion, according to original solicitation documents obtained by D CEO Magazine. (The project was first reported last year by the website Strategic Partnerships Inc., which follows large procurement projects across the country.)
dallasexpress.com
Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County
Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
fox4news.com
Mother of teen killed in shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger says she's already forgiven killer
FORT WORTH, Texas - The family of the teen killed in a shooting at a Whataburger near Paschal High Friday said he worked at the fast food restaurant and would often wait there for a ride. Someone shot Zecheriah Trevino and his female cousin there. He didn't make it. Fort...
dpdbeat.com
Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street
While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
Conjoined twins surgically separated at Cook Children's Medical Center
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the first time in Cook Children's Medical Center history, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins. Dozens of medical experts from across multiple specialties made up the surgical team. They collaborated on the groundbreaking procedure, leveraging their expertise in treating the most difficult and complex pediatric conditions. It is estimated conjoined twins occur in 1-in-200,000 live births, according to a news release from the hospital. Additionally, each year only five to eight conjoined twins worldwide survive the first few days after birth.
AOL Corp
Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations
A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
AOL Corp
Five predictions about the future of Fort Worth’s real estate markets in 2023
Navigating the real estate markets in Dallas-Fort Worth will be tricky this year, especially with the overall economic uncertainty that could impact consumer spending, construction costs and demand for office space. Experts from across the industry gathered Thursday to look at what 2023 could bring. The Real Estate Council of...
Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing 3 Southern band members arrested
The driver of the 18-wheeler that struck and killed three Southern band members in December was arrested.
dallasexaminer.com
Former U.S. Ambassador Ron Kirk joins Mayor Eric Johnson’s International Advisory Council
Mayor Eric Johnson announced Monday that former United States Ambassador Ron Kirk will join the Mayor’s International Advisory Council. Johnson formed the MIAC in January 2020 to help develop his administration’s international relations strategies. Its goal has been to strengthen and grow the city’s global business and diplomatic ties and boost international tourism in Dallas.
