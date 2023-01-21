Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Sets Spotify Record for Most Streams in a Single Week — 101 Million Plays and Counting

Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM) has officially acquired Justin Bieber’s catalog, including the 28-year-old’s publishing and recorded interests. Blackstone-powered Hipgnosis Song Management reached out to Digital Music News with word of the high-profile transaction this morning. The deal’s formal announcement arrives a little over one month after reports suggested that HSM and Bieber were closing in on a $200 million agreement. However, the involved parties haven’t publicly confirmed the transaction’s value.

20 HOURS AGO