Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Sets Spotify Record for Most Streams in a Single Week — 101 Million Plays and Counting

Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Music News
Hipgnosis Song Management Acquires Justin Bieber Song Rights In Reported $200 Million Deal
Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM) has officially acquired Justin Bieber’s catalog, including the 28-year-old’s publishing and recorded interests. Blackstone-powered Hipgnosis Song Management reached out to Digital Music News with word of the high-profile transaction this morning. The deal’s formal announcement arrives a little over one month after reports suggested that HSM and Bieber were closing in on a $200 million agreement. However, the involved parties haven’t publicly confirmed the transaction’s value.
Digital Music News
Primary Wave Announces Catalog Deals With The Doors’ Robby Krieger, Estate of Ray Manzarek
The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and the estate of keyboardist Ray Manzarek have inked agreements to sell “all aspects” of their interests in the famed group – including publishing and recorded rights, trademarks, and more – to Primary Wave. New York City-headquartered Primary Wave, 77-year-old Robby...
Digital Music News
Why Is the Music Industry Letting Instagram & TikTok Own the Customer? Rhythmic Rebellion Makes the Case for Controlling Valuable Fan Relationships
Rhythmic Rebellion has long helped artists, labels, and others to build and benefit from fan relationships by harnessing the power of one-stop digital platforms. Now, with a number of success stories to its credit, the company is making a stronger case than ever for controlling and capitalizing upon the listener support that fuels career results.
Digital Music News
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces a Solo Album — and Publicly Reveals His Face for the First Time
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces a solo album and publicly reveals his face for the first time. Thomas Bangalter, half of the legendary French electronic duo Daft Punk, has announced his first orchestral solo album and publicly revealed his face for the first time — as a realistic illustration.
Comments / 0