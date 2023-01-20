The University of North Dakota women's basketball team takes on The NDSU Bison on Saturday, January 28 at 1 p.m. All UND women's basketball games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home of Economy Fighting Hawks Radio Network, as well as through the iHeart Radio app, with longtime broadcaster Jack Michaels calling the action. Thursday's game can be heard on Cat 100.3.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 7 HOURS AGO