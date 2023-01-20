Read full article on original website
Notes: Rivalry Game returns home to the Betty against NDSU
The University of North Dakota women's basketball team takes on The NDSU Bison on Saturday, January 28 at 1 p.m. All UND women's basketball games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home of Economy Fighting Hawks Radio Network, as well as through the iHeart Radio app, with longtime broadcaster Jack Michaels calling the action. Thursday's game can be heard on Cat 100.3.
Hawks Doomed by Second Half Swoon in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. – — North Dakota played their third game in five days Monday night as they traveled to take on Western Illinois, falling to the Leathernecks 92-80. UND held a halftime lead 41-36 but a huge second half from WIU propelled them to victory. Trenton Massner led...
