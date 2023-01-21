ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Duffy Earns Third NSIC Player of the Week Honor

SIOUX FALLS S.D.-- Augustana's Aislinn Duffy has been named the NSIC South Division Player of the Week for the third time this season. Duffy helped lead the Vikings to a 2-0 record this weekend with wins against Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State. She assisted her team to its 12th consecutive win at home this season while garnering her 20th career double-double.
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
European Roots in Wisconsin

Museums, historical attractions, restaurants and special events recognize ethnic groups who came from the Old World to settle in America. Pride of heritage runs deep and wide in Wisconsin, where the largest and smallest of communities demonstrate ongoing devotion to their European roots. Ninety percent of the state’s population is...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Portis serves up sandwiches and strikes to help feed Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - Bobby Portis is known as the Mayor of Milwaukee for a reason. "It means a lot to me, especially in this community," said Bobby Portis, Bucks forward. "They’ve embraced me to the upmost. They love and support the things I do on and off the court." Outside...
Car split in half at 35th and W. Burnham Street

MILWAUKEE — A car was badly damaged near 35th and Burnham. The front end of the car was ripped off the rest of the car after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. According to police two drivers, ages 17 and 19, were taken...
I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week

GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays

If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
