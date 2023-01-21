Read full article on original website
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
goaugie.com
Duffy Earns Third NSIC Player of the Week Honor
SIOUX FALLS S.D.-- Augustana's Aislinn Duffy has been named the NSIC South Division Player of the Week for the third time this season. Duffy helped lead the Vikings to a 2-0 record this weekend with wins against Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State. She assisted her team to its 12th consecutive win at home this season while garnering her 20th career double-double.
x1071.com
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
leisuregrouptravel.com
European Roots in Wisconsin
Museums, historical attractions, restaurants and special events recognize ethnic groups who came from the Old World to settle in America. Pride of heritage runs deep and wide in Wisconsin, where the largest and smallest of communities demonstrate ongoing devotion to their European roots. Ninety percent of the state’s population is...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Portis serves up sandwiches and strikes to help feed Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Bobby Portis is known as the Mayor of Milwaukee for a reason. "It means a lot to me, especially in this community," said Bobby Portis, Bucks forward. "They’ve embraced me to the upmost. They love and support the things I do on and off the court." Outside...
WISN
Car split in half at 35th and W. Burnham Street
MILWAUKEE — A car was badly damaged near 35th and Burnham. The front end of the car was ripped off the rest of the car after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. According to police two drivers, ages 17 and 19, were taken...
spectrumnews1.com
I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week
GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee
shepherdexpress.com
Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays
If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for SE Wisconsin goes into effect at 6 a.m.
Up to 2" of snow is likely through Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha counties. As it moves to the northeast we'll see light snow showers across the area.
Live music bar 'Howl at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howl at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
CBS 58
Parents speak out following ruling against West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) ruling against the West Allis-West Milwaukee (WAWM) School District in a bullying case has parents fired up and calling for resignations. One parent said she wants to know how much money's been spent on attorney fees after this ruling...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
