The Sturgis girls bowling team finished fourth at the Trojan Invitational held on Sunday. Individually, both Kortnie Matz and Lydia Boland were named to the All-Tournament Team. Matz finished second individually, Boland was third overall. Bronson's Savanna Taylor earned the top overall spot. The Lady Trojans dropped the consolation finals to Bronson 948-913....

STURGIS, MI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO