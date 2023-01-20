ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidepacksports.com

Kevin Keatts: "Defensively, We Were Very Stingy"

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts met with the media for the ACC's weekly teleconference Monday morning. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Keatts’ press conference. On Terquavion Smith…. We didn’t do much. He spent a lot of time with our trainer and medical...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

THREE KEYS: Notre Dame

NC State returns to action tonight at home against Notre Dame. Here are our three biggest keys to the game for the Wolfpack. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

IPS FILM ROOM: Inconsistent Officiating In State-UNC

Today we take a look at the officiating in NC State versus North Carolina. North Carolina entered leading the ACC in free throw rate, but never this year had the Heels had an advantage at the line like they did against the Wolfpack. North Carolina attempted 27 more free throw attempts, which led to a +24 scoring advantage from the line for the Heels.
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

4-Star Jonathan Paylor: "Those Guys Set The Example"

NC State hosted many of their top rated recruits on Saturday including Burlington (NC) Cummings ATH Jonathan Paylor‍ . Paylor is one of the top athletes in the nation for the class of 2024 and has been a priority for the Wolfpack for close to two years. Although he’s...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

EFFICIENCY RATINGS: North Carolina

As NC State progresses through the ACC season we we will take a game-by-game look at the individual efficiency of the Wolfpack. Today we look back at how the players performed in the road loss at North Carolina. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber.
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: UNC Zoom Call With Subscribers

In this edition we allow IPS subscribers to join in on the discussion following NC State's 80-69 road loss at UNC. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed...
insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: The Best News Of The Weekend For NC State

NC State announced on Sunday that star guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after his scary fall at North Carolina. For Smith and the Wolfpack the news couldn't have been any better. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

Terquavion Smith Day-To-Day After Injury at UNC

NC State released an update today on the status of guard Terquavion Smith following an injury at North Carolina. “NC State men’s basketball sophomore guard Terquavion Smith reported neck and elbow pain and had numbness in his right arm after a foul midway through the second half of last night’s game at North Carolina. Due to the report of neck pain, medical procedure required the use of a backboard and stretcher to move him. Smith was taken to UNC Medical Center and all x-rays taken Saturday night were negative. He was released from the hospital and returned to Raleigh.”
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: As One-Sided Called Game As You'll Ever See

Today we're talking NC State basketball and the rivalry game against North Carolina. This had the potential to be a quality matchup, but instead the officiating turned it into a mess. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy