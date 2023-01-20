NC State released an update today on the status of guard Terquavion Smith following an injury at North Carolina. “NC State men’s basketball sophomore guard Terquavion Smith reported neck and elbow pain and had numbness in his right arm after a foul midway through the second half of last night’s game at North Carolina. Due to the report of neck pain, medical procedure required the use of a backboard and stretcher to move him. Smith was taken to UNC Medical Center and all x-rays taken Saturday night were negative. He was released from the hospital and returned to Raleigh.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO