ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Chamber celebrates 2022 growth, looks for more in 2023

The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Boots & Bling returned to a sold-out crowd Saturday night at the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel. It marked the first time the event was held since before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Chamber President/CEO Jerry Schalow welcomed the crowd by announcing...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Structure fire in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with a structure fire in the area of 5000 5th St SW Monday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, they are also assisting with damaged power lines in the area of 5th St. between Eastview Ave and Valley High St. People in the area can expect traffic delays and power outages.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Wind damage reported in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds are blowing through the metro on Monday as a winter storm makes its way through the state. Some damage has been reported with the strong winds in Albuquerque. KOAT viewers have sent us photos of a tree that fell in the high winds early...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tourcounsel.com

Cottonwood Mall | Shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Being one of the main outlets with the largest commercial proposal and stores in Albuquerque, Cottonwood Mall offers you a wide line of boutiques and department stores. On the other hand, the prices are accessible, and they have attractive offers in most of their stores. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, JCPenney,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Health Alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County air quality program is issuing a health alert due to blowing dust Monday. The health alert is effective from Monday, January 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Funding available for affordable housing organizations in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund. More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival

[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Air Force Research Lab awards Verus Research $37.5 million contract

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Verus Research is a New Mexico-based team of scientists and engineers that specialize in advanced research and development. They work to promote research and development of electromagnetic technology, lasers, microwaves, radio frequency communication, multidisciplinary systems integration, and nuclear systems analysis. Story continues below:. Crime: Torrance...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tourcounsel.com

Coronado Center | Shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Coronado Center. This site attracts you for its incredible history, being one of the most important and long-standing centers for shopping in New Mexico. Followed by this, it offers you a striking commercial offer, where you will find department stores, recognized clothing boutiques, home-oriented stores and much more. Featured Shopping...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clouds increase ahead of winter storm Monday

After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Era ends at Bernalillo Museum

History turned another page at the Bernalillo Community Museum this month as a new director moved into the town’s youngest cultural institution. Ashley Flores isn’t a newcomer to the museum, however. She interned as an exhibit designer under founding director Emily Stovel while working on her Master’s degree in history and museum management.
BERNALILLO, NM
rrobserver.com

Hazardous winds warning for Rio Rancho, snow possible tonight

Weather is hazardous today until midnight with winds reaching more than 50 miles per hour in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. Albuquerque National Weather Service says power outages are probable as winds will knock down trees and power lines. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

The World’s largest Matanza is back in Valencia County

The Hispano Chamber of Valencia County partnered with 377 Brewery, to bring the World’s largest Matanza, on January 28th. Valencia county puts on this event each year, but skipped the past two years due to COVID. This event brings together families, communities, and businesses. All the Valencia and Los Lunas schools participate alongside the Chamber and that’s why this event grows more each year. They are expecting about 6000-10,000 attendance.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives

A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low pressure system.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy