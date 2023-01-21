▶️ Bend musher prepares for 56-mile Idaho race, honors dog sledding history

Read full article on original website
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Homeless in Bend have to move from the popular Hunnell Road encampment by MarchRobbie NewportBend, OR
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With WeaponsOregon Coast Breaking NewsBend, OR
Keeper sturgeon fishing will close in the Columbia River Gorge
Sturgeon retention fishing will close Wednesday evening above The Dalles Dam and the evening of Jan. 20 above John Day. Oregon and Washington biologists met by phone Tuesday and decided there weren’t enough fish remaining in the Bonneville Reservoir quota to allow another day of retention fishing. Catch-and-release fishing...
Neighborhood Moose Attack Leaves Idaho Woman Severely Injured
After multiple neighborhood sightings, an encounter between her small, unleashed dog and a moose prompted an Idaho woman to intervene. As she did, the moose switched its focus to her, charging her while she stood in her driveway. There it attacked and knocked her unconscious. The victim’s identity is not...
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
traveloregon.com
Up Your Vintage Game on a 4-Day Antiquing Road Trip in Oregon
When you’re not photographing waterfalls, skiing or experiencing the beauty of Mt. Hood or the Columbia River Gorge, it’s fun to hit the road and enjoy life in the many small towns here. Renowned for its antique shops housed in unique historic buildings that show off the character of rural life in days gone by, these places are great to pick up some Oregon memorabilia or secondhand luxuries. Almost all are open year-round, too, for a break on any road trip. Here are some of our favorites and other vintage experiences to enjoy on the trip.
thatoregonlife.com
This Quirky Roadhouse BBQ In Oregon Offers Ribs That’ll Melt In Your Mouth
Headed down Mt. Hood from a long day of skiing or snowboarding? If you’ve passed the Skyway by then you’re definitely missing out on some of the yummiest barbeque to be had in Oregon. The Skyway Bar and Grill. The classic restaurant was hand-built in 1972 by Al...
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
backcountryhunters.org
BHA Shows Up for Deschutes County
BHA Shows up for Deschutes County Goal 5, Wildlife Inventory Testimony. BHA sportsmen and women filled the county commission chambers, alongside other fellow hunter-conservation groups, urging three Deschutes County commissioners to update the wildlife inventory data--primarily geospatial data found in overlay maps. The data currently used for policy and planning for land-use, is currently over thirty years old.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon Poliinator Paradise license plate on presale
Oregon State University has launched a presale for the Oregon Pollinator Paradise license plate. It features two Oregon bees — the honey bee and the yellow-faced bumble bee. The plate was designed by a high school student in Estacada. Some of the funds of these plates will go towards...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Temporary Redmond Library is open and waiting for you
People in Redmond can check out their books again. A temporary Redmond Library space on Highway 97 next to Wilson’s Furniture is now open for business. The space will offer the same resources that are available at other Deschutes County libraries for the next two years. A new, bigger...
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
The best public schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
focushillsboro.com
According To Recent Climate Assessments Oregon Is Becoming Warmer
The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, located at Oregon State University, published The Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment in January. This report is a legally required biennial assessment of the state of Oregon’s climate science and the likely impacts of climate change on the state’s natural and human systems. Paul Loikith, Andrés Holz, and Andrew Fountain, all researchers at Portland State University, were among the more than 60 coworkers from around the state who contributed to the paper.
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
centraloregonian.com
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Dr. Van Gesner was an early Central Oregon doctor, rancher and land fraud participant
One of the most colorful and well-educated men of early Central Oregon was Van Gesner. He was born in Salem, Oregon in July 1852. He grew up in Salem and attended schools there. He attended Willamette University for one year, then went to Philadelphia to attend Jefferson Medical College. He graduated with a medical degree in 1883. That same year, he set up a medical practice in Prineville. He had a very active medical practice but found it to be very stressful and it affected his health. Dr. Gesner married Annie Fields, a native of Brownsville, Oregon in 1886. They had two children. He moved to southern California for health reasons but soon found he had to abandon his medical practice to preserve his health.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months
Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from...
