NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
UPDATE: Royals acquire 2 pitchers from Twins for Taylor
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major...
Chiefs' Reid: Mahomes 'going to play' vs Cincy for AFC title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that Patrick Mahomes will play in the AFC title game against the Bengals, and that the high ankle sprain the All-Pro quarterback sustained against the Jaguars last weekend is less severe than the one he played through during the 2019 season opener.
Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult:. Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away?. Two options. Yet two very different ways...
Chiefs' Mahomes, Jones among 101 Award winners
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two electrifying quarterbacks, two dominating defensive linemen and two coaches who led their respective teams to the playoffs in their first season at the helm have been selected in nationwide balloting as the 2022 NFL season recipients of the annual 101 Awards. The powerhouse lineup...
Royals trade Mondesi to Boston for LHP Josh Taylor
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for infielder Adalberto Mondesi and a Player to be Named Later. Taylor, who will be 30 years old on March 2, missed the 2022 season with a back...
