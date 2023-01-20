Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating
A Campbell County student made an assault complaint against a teacher in December. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning shooting. Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Fans can grab...
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation involving a Campbell County teacher and a student, Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart told WVLT News Monday. The student, who was not identified, made an assault complaint against the teacher in December of 2022, Campbell County...
wvlt.tv
KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need. Updated: 4 hours...
wvlt.tv
New position created at Knoxville Police Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted to approve the creation of a new job at the Knoxville Police Department. Officials say the new position, Deputy Director of Professional Standards, will help KPD oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change. The new job is another change...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man leads deputies on cross-county car chase, sheriff says
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after he fled from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a media release from LCSO officials. Deputies originally saw Jamal Huley, 25, driving at 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County, according to the release. When deputies attempted...
wvlt.tv
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
wvlt.tv
GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The store will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29,...
wvlt.tv
Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office. Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother,...
wvlt.tv
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
Blount County and Alcoa city law enforcement responded to a situation at an Alcoa Walmart Tuesday, officials told WVLT News. A week full of hikes, talks and music is underway to learn more about the Great Smoky Mountains. Knoxville business donates new roof to Cerebral Palsy Center. Updated: 4 hours...
wvlt.tv
Total ban on unattended tethering up for debate at city council
Your headlines from 1/24 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Tether discussion tonight at City council, shooting suspect wanted, housing issues in Lenoir City. Park officials said four bridges would be closed for two to three days to vehicles while the work was being completed. McMinn County man charged for...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville
Your headlines from 1/24 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Tether discussion tonight at City council, shooting suspect wanted, housing issues in Lenoir City. Park officials said four bridges would be closed for two to three days to vehicles while the work was being completed. McMinn County man charged for...
wvlt.tv
Type 2 diabetes drug shortage continues
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. The store will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29,...
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville leaders to consider ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city council members will discuss a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night. The current city ordinance allows it, but the Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance wants to change that, and brought the issue up to city leaders. The co-founder of the group, Julia Roy, said they followed the guidelines of what Johnson City put into law a few years ago.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville business donates new roof to Cerebral Palsy Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Cerebral Palsy center is in dire need of a new roof. Contractors estimated it would cost the nonprofit $40 thousand. With an already stretched budget, they simply couldn’t afford it. “We are TennCare reimbursed. We have private donors that donate, but we just...
wvlt.tv
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
A Campbell County student made an assault complaint against a teacher in December. Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Knoxville police looking for suspect after weekend shooting.
wvlt.tv
Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
wvlt.tv
College students to receive discount at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any student currently enrolled in college can receive a discount on the slopes of Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, students can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also...
