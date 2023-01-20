ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

WATE

Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New position created at Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted to approve the creation of a new job at the Knoxville Police Department. Officials say the new position, Deputy Director of Professional Standards, will help KPD oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change. The new job is another change...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The store will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29,...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned semi-truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News. The wreck happened near the I-640 split, causing traffic backups along the interstate. Officials were not able to share many details but did say at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. News at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville

Your headlines from 1/24 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Tether discussion tonight at City council, shooting suspect wanted, housing issues in Lenoir City. Park officials said four bridges would be closed for two to three days to vehicles while the work was being completed. McMinn County man charged for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI investigating teacher-student assault claim

An investigation into allegations of an assault involving a Campbell County teacher is currently underway. An investigation into allegations of an assault involving a Campbell County teacher is currently underway. News at 11 p.m. on 1/24. The Seven on 1/24. News at 6 on 1/24. News at 5 on 1/24.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Veteran KPD officer facing misdemeanor theft charge retires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department veteran facing a misdemeanor theft charge submitted his retirement letter Monday to the police chief. Kenno E. Carlos, 57, said his retirement takes effect Feb. 1. He's been with the department since 1994, generally working as a patrol officer or a community liaison officer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man leads deputies on cross-county car chase, sheriff says

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after he fled from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a media release from LCSO officials. Deputies originally saw Jamal Huley, 25, driving at 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County, according to the release. When deputies attempted...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS

The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.

