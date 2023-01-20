Read full article on original website
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
Tennessee man facing 12 charges after chase
A Knoxville man has been arrested with 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County.
New position created at Knoxville Police Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted to approve the creation of a new job at the Knoxville Police Department. Officials say the new position, Deputy Director of Professional Standards, will help KPD oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change. The new job is another change...
GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs
GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Louisville bank robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after false call at Alcoa Walmart
The robbery occurred Tuesday in Louisville.
KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned semi-truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News. The wreck happened near the I-640 split, causing traffic backups along the interstate. Officials were not able to share many details but did say at...
Arrest after chase across county lines
A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. News at...
Knoxville Police: Unrestrained child, drugs found in vehicle after chase
A passenger involved in a pursuit following an alleged hit-and-run was found with drugs and his daughter in the vehicle Monday night, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville.
MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville
MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville

Park officials said four bridges would be closed for two to three days to vehicles while the work was being completed. McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Second suspect from drag racing crash in jail
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records.
TBI investigating teacher-student assault claim
TBI investigating teacher-student assault claim

An investigation into allegations of an assault involving a Campbell County teacher is currently underway.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
Veteran KPD officer facing misdemeanor theft charge retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department veteran facing a misdemeanor theft charge submitted his retirement letter Monday to the police chief. Kenno E. Carlos, 57, said his retirement takes effect Feb. 1. He's been with the department since 1994, generally working as a patrol officer or a community liaison officer.
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
Knoxville 'free store' offers items for those in need

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
Knoxville man leads deputies on cross-county car chase, sheriff says
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after he fled from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a media release from LCSO officials. Deputies originally saw Jamal Huley, 25, driving at 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County, according to the release. When deputies attempted...
TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS
The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
