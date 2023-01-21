ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Smoking investigation leads to discovery of gun in Utah high school

MIDVALE — An investigation into possible smoking on school property led police to a bigger discovery on Monday. About 11:30 a.m, a school resource officer who works for the Unified Police Department attempted to question a 14-year-old boy at Hillcrest High School, 7350 S. 900 East, about smoking on school property. But rather than go into the office to talk, as the officer had requested, the student began to run away, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people suffered injuries — two of them from being shot — during a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel early Tuesday. Just after 2 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to the Crystal Inn Hotel and Suites, 230 W. 500 South, on a report of people being shot inside a room. Two men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition but are expected to survive, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden among US cities cracking down on abandoned shopping carts

OGDEN — The Ogden city council this month approved an ordinance fining people who take shopping carts or are in possession of one. The measure also authorizes the city to charge retailers a fee of $2 a day for storage and handling fees to retrieve lost carts. "Abandoned shopping...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah

KANAB — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob Zachary...
KANAB, UT
ksl.com

Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation

TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested. On Tuesday, Taylorsville police asked for the public's help locating Christopher Browning, 43, who was recently paroled from the Utah State Prison after serving more than two decades for a rape conviction, but who they in say is now a suspect in a new rape investigation.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Woman pleads for Utahns to get HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer

SALT LAKE CITY — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and approximately 14,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with this type of cancer each year. Dr. Jonathan Grant, a radiation oncologist, at Intermountain Healthcare said long-lasting infections of human papillomavirus are the main cause of cervical cancer. "Cervical...
ksl.com

Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends, downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. On Saturday, a 14-year-old girl told police she was walking home when...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Amber Alert canceled, missing 7-year-old Utah girl found safe

WEST JORDAN — A missing 7-year-old girl from West Jordan was found safe Monday, minutes after an Amber Alert for her was issued when her alleged abductor saw the alert and drove to the nearest police department, according West Jordan police. An Amber Alert issued just after 2 p.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Pilot 'in good health' after small plane crash

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A female pilot was taken to the hospital but is "in good health" after a small plane crashed in a remote area in Rich County on Tuesday evening. Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Mark Horton said Weber County dispatch got a report of a plane crash east of Ogden around 7:45 p.m. Search and rescue and emergency responders from Weber and Rich counties began the search on snowmobiles and a snowcat. Two helicopters — a medical helicopter and a Department of Public Safety helicopter — were dispatched to the area but at first were unable to make it to the location due to bad weather.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy