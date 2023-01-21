Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers denounce comments claiming they're trying to 'destroy public education'
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple state lawmakers on Monday disavowed comments by a prominent backer of the school choice bill saying she wanted to "destroy public education" in a recording that circulated online. Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity 4 Every Child, a major player in the...
ksl.com
Utah plans to sue social media companies for alleged harms to children, teens
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the state plans to sue major social media companies over the alleged harms to children, but offered few details about what that litigation might look like. During a press conference Monday, Cox said social media companies have known how their...
ksl.com
'No stopping us': Salt Lake mayor outlines bright future, unveils $100M Ballpark fund
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city is in the middle of arguably its most pivotal moment since it was incorporated 172 years ago, meaning the decisions this decade may have significant impacts for years to come. And Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall believes the city is up...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City officials, homeless advocates prepare for freezing temperatures this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and homeless advocates are preparing for bitter temperatures and advising unsheltered individuals to seek shelter when possible as the chill sets in. In a series of tweets Sunday night, Mendenhall said police and firefighters would be looking at getting...
ksl.com
When home isn't safe: Experts see patterns, potential warning signs in family shootings
SALT LAKE CITY — The state's deadliest shooting in recent memory took place in a rural Utah home, where police say Michael Haight killed his five children, their mother and grandmother before taking his own life. The tragedy in Enoch was a grim reminder that mass killings in Utah...
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
ksl.com
Navajo Nation mask mandate lifted as leaders announce 'full reopening' from COVID-19
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has largely ended one of the longest-standing mask mandates in the United States, put in place shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago. "Today's order delivers a full reopening of the Navajo Nation," new Navajo Nation President...
ksl.com
Smoking investigation leads to discovery of gun in Utah high school
MIDVALE — An investigation into possible smoking on school property led police to a bigger discovery on Monday. About 11:30 a.m, a school resource officer who works for the Unified Police Department attempted to question a 14-year-old boy at Hillcrest High School, 7350 S. 900 East, about smoking on school property. But rather than go into the office to talk, as the officer had requested, the student began to run away, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
ksl.com
Salt Lake woman creates candle stoves to help keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It's her third year doing this. Keene relies...
ksl.com
Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot
SALT LAKE CITY — Three people suffered injuries — two of them from being shot — during a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel early Tuesday. Just after 2 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to the Crystal Inn Hotel and Suites, 230 W. 500 South, on a report of people being shot inside a room. Two men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition but are expected to survive, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
ksl.com
Ogden among US cities cracking down on abandoned shopping carts
OGDEN — The Ogden city council this month approved an ordinance fining people who take shopping carts or are in possession of one. The measure also authorizes the city to charge retailers a fee of $2 a day for storage and handling fees to retrieve lost carts. "Abandoned shopping...
ksl.com
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
KANAB — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob Zachary...
ksl.com
Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested. On Tuesday, Taylorsville police asked for the public's help locating Christopher Browning, 43, who was recently paroled from the Utah State Prison after serving more than two decades for a rape conviction, but who they in say is now a suspect in a new rape investigation.
ksl.com
Woman pleads for Utahns to get HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer
SALT LAKE CITY — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and approximately 14,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with this type of cancer each year. Dr. Jonathan Grant, a radiation oncologist, at Intermountain Healthcare said long-lasting infections of human papillomavirus are the main cause of cervical cancer. "Cervical...
ksl.com
Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends, downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. On Saturday, a 14-year-old girl told police she was walking home when...
ksl.com
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
ksl.com
Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say
SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
ksl.com
Amber Alert canceled, missing 7-year-old Utah girl found safe
WEST JORDAN — A missing 7-year-old girl from West Jordan was found safe Monday, minutes after an Amber Alert for her was issued when her alleged abductor saw the alert and drove to the nearest police department, according West Jordan police. An Amber Alert issued just after 2 p.m....
ksl.com
4 arrested in drive-by shooting — including 14-year-old pregnant girl
SALT LAKE CITY — Four teenagers, including a 14-year-old pregnant girl, were taken into custody Saturday night after gang detectives said they saw them commit a drive-by shooting. About 10:30 p.m., detectives with the Salt Lake police gang unit reported witnessing the shooting about 10:30 p.m. near 500 N....
ksl.com
Pilot 'in good health' after small plane crash
HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A female pilot was taken to the hospital but is "in good health" after a small plane crashed in a remote area in Rich County on Tuesday evening. Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Mark Horton said Weber County dispatch got a report of a plane crash east of Ogden around 7:45 p.m. Search and rescue and emergency responders from Weber and Rich counties began the search on snowmobiles and a snowcat. Two helicopters — a medical helicopter and a Department of Public Safety helicopter — were dispatched to the area but at first were unable to make it to the location due to bad weather.
