Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
tarik kicks off Valorant 10-man lobbies with top pros as crypto betting runs rampant
Valorant’s biggest steamer, tarik, has started 10-man lobbies amidst rampant crypto betting and throwing in ranked games. For a few months, it seems as if all Valorant streamers talk about are players throwing their ranked games, and for good reason. From pro players such as Tenz, Fns, and Shazam,...
Hasan says Adin Ross is going down “bad path” after hot tub stream comments
Hasan recently shared his thoughts about Adin Ross during his Twitch stream, mentioning that he thinks Adin is going down a “bad path.”. During his first stream following a seven-day ban on Twitch, Adin Ross called for the platform to ban hot tub streams with claims that they are a “problem” and “promote poison.”
Kai Cenat passes out on stream after taking way too many edibles
Kai Cenat was left in a pretty bad way on his Twitch stream after consuming way too many edibles, eventually passing out, head hanging, with thousands of viewers watching on in amusement. Kai Cenat’s rise to Twitch stardom has been nothing short of incredible, even overtaking Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to...
Forspoken Review: Eye-catching combat can’t save disappointing RPG
Forspoken’s eye-catching action-based combat will no doubt draw in a lot of players, but it’s quickly overshadowed by unbearable dialogue, an outdated open world, and a mediocre main story. When Forspoken was first revealed back in 2021 with an announcement trailer showcasing the game’s fluid parkour, eye-catching combat,...
Streamers conquer the Pringles Can Hands challenge
Seven streamers took on the Pringles Can Hands challenge, proving that there isn’t a game that can’t be beat with a Pringles can stuck to your hand. Ever since QTCinderella first undertook the Pringles Can Hand challenge, streamers have jumped onto the bandwagon to try their hand at this task.
Real-life Pokemon Go Pokestop has started giving players 5km egg rewards
A Pokemon Go fan has created their own Pokestops and shared it with the community, adding real-life 5km eggs that drop from it. Pokemon Go lets its millions of players interact and capture their favorite monsters in their game, using augmented reality technology. Pokestops are locations within the game where...
Destiny 2 fan pulls off “impossible” with world’s first solo Gatekeepers run
A YouTuber has blown everybody away after completing the Gatekeepers encounter in Destiny 2 entirely solo. The world’s first solo run through the Gatekeepers encounter, within the Vault of Glass raid, was completed by TheSnazzzyRock on Jan 21. Destiny 2 raids are normally done with a six-man team as...
Ludwig, QuarterJade, more partner on Nitro Stream Racing game to rival Marbles on Stream
Some of the biggest streamers on Youtube and Twitch are partnering up to create a game to rival Marbles on Stream that works across both platforms. Top streamers Ludwig, Quaterjade, Northernlion, and streaming agency Loaded have all partnered with game developers Captain.tv to create Nitro Stream Racing. The project is part of the growing streamer-led genre which aims to build games around streamer and viewer interactivity.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny hunter devises genius strategy to counter self-destruct
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fear encountering a Shiny Pokemon that knows Self-Destruct, but one player has found a genius strategy that counters this frightful move. One move has been the bane of unprepared Shiny hunters since the alt color schemes were introduced in Gen 2: Self-Destruct. This is a move that deals a massive amount of damage, but it kills the user in the process.
Gamecube emulator Dolphin has been ported to Xbox
One of the best emulators of all time, Dolphin, has been ported to the Xbox and the performance is already great. Dolphin, the Gamecube and Wii emulator, has been ported to the Xbox thanks to the inclusion of a development mode included with every console. With Microsoft allowing any console to become a devkit, it has opened the world of emulation on their consoles.
Twitch bans KiaraaKitty for fourth time after latest stream
Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has been suspended from the platform again, her fourth ban since 2020. The cause of the ban is believed to be due to breaking sexual content guidelines during her January 22 stream. KiaraaKitty is a popular streamer, with over 300,000 followers on her Twitch channel, as well...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players debate whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies
With each new generation of Pokemon comes a fresh batch of Shiny Pokemon, and Scarlet & Violet players are debating whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies ever. When a Pokemon game is released, one of the first questions on every player’s mind is what all of the new Shiny Pokemon look like. Opinions on these alternate color schemes flood the internet, with players either loving or hating each new Shiny form.
ImperialHal shocked after discovering new Horizon counter in Apex Legends
TSM pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen was left shocked after an enemy hit him with a new Horizon counter that disrupts her Gravity Lift in Apex Legends. Despite being hit with a set of secret nerfs in Season 15 which have now been reverted, Horizon has remained an extremely popular character in the Apex Legends community.
How to get WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny: Pre-order bonus guide
In announcing WWE 2K23, 2K Games unleashed details about the special editions and pre-order bonus, the latter of which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character. Here’s everything you need to know about how to collect this particular bonus item. While 2K Games kept quiet about the new title...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans divided over best Pokeball for Shinies
Pokemon fans have the unique trait of finding discourse in the most niche facets of the game, and a great example of this is the recent debate over which Pokeballs are the best for catching Shiny Pokemon. For someone who has been in the Pokemon community for some time, they...
CDL pro Shotzzy reveals “baffling” MW2 swimming trick
Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro may have just revealed a “baffling” new movement mechanic in Modern Warfare 2. Former CDL MVP and CoD World Champion Shotzzy has found a new way to break Modern Warfare 2’s movement. The electrifying SMG player is a human highlight reel, constantly...
The Last of Us game sales skyrocket amid success of HBO series
Thanks to the success of the newly released HBO adaption of the popular game series The Last of Us, gamers new and old are picking up copies of the nearly 10-year-old game, causing a major increase in sales for the beloved title. The Last of Us has begun airing on...
Pokemon Go players beg for updates on “boring” Daily Adventure Incense
Pokemon Go players are no longer excited about the Daily Adventure incense after months of grinding for Galarian Birds. Many are calling for Niantic to introduce new content at a lower difficulty level. Pokemon Go has been met with mixed feelings by both new and longtime fans over the past...
The best PS5 headsets in 2023: Level up your PlayStation 5 audio
Choosing the best PS5 headset for you is a pretty serious matter. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite headsets that will level up your PS5 audio experience. The PS5 has been out for a while now, and with that comes an ecosystem of accessories for the console, too. Headsets on PlayStation 5 are no different, either. You’ll be able to experience 3D audio through just about any PlayStation 5 headset, and you’ll be able to make use of both wired and wireless options, too.
