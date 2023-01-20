The 2023 LEC Winter Split is underway, with 10 teams facing off for eight spots in the group stage. Follow all the action here. The League of Legends European Championship has been revamped for the 2023 season and now has a new, three-split format, with match days on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. There are also two new teams for LEC fans to follow: Team Heretics, who acquired Misfits Gaming’s slot, and KOI, who merged with Rogue.

