Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
League of Legends players hit out at “pay-to-lose” Irelia Mythmaker skin
Irelia is the newest champion to receive a Legendary skin in League of Legends. But players have discovered an aspect of the skin that is lower quality than her base skins. Irelia is one of League of Legends’ most popular champions. With an insanely high skill ceiling, the Blade Dancer is an incredibly rewarding champion to those who put in the effort to learn her.
Twitch bans KiaraaKitty for fourth time after latest stream
Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has been suspended from the platform again, her fourth ban since 2020. The cause of the ban is believed to be due to breaking sexual content guidelines during her January 22 stream. KiaraaKitty is a popular streamer, with over 300,000 followers on her Twitch channel, as well...
ImperialHal criticizes NICKMERCS for playing Warzone 2 over Apex Legends
ImperialHal has taken another jab at NICKMERCS over his recent Warzone 2 streams and says he is essentially wasting his teammates’ time. Hal and Nick have been chirping back and forth to each other for most of the latter’s young ALGS career. During this go-around, the TSM mainstay has voiced his opinion on his rival spending so much energy on the wrong battle royale.
NICKMERCS hits back at critics claiming Warzone 2 is making him worse at Apex Legends
Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff hit back at some critics claiming that playing Warzone 2 had affected his skill in Apex Legends after a round of games went poorly. Since getting involved in the competitive side of Apex Legends, NICKMERCS has pretty much dedicated his Twitch channel to...
BDS Adam calls LEC demotion a “reality check” and regrets his past actions
In the post-game broadcast interview following BDS’ victory over SK, Adam revealed that getting demoted to the LFL was a “reality check” for him and that he regrets some of his actions in the past. Adam’s LEC debut was one of the most memorable in the competition’s...
Warzone 2 squad blocked from detonating nuke thanks to absurd bug
A group of Warzone 2 players was stopped from collecting their nuke thanks to a devastating bug. Unleashing a nuke is one of the hardest feats a person can pull off in Warzone 2. Not only is it difficult to go on the win streak required to even unlock the challenge, but completing it while other players are stalking its progress is even more of a headache.
Ridiculous Apex Legends bug spawns player into lobby on their own
Apex Legends fans are absolutely puzzled after uncovering a new bug that spawns players into a lobby on their own. The Apex Legends community is no stranger to dealing with bizarre bugs and glitches. While they’re often harmless, some are certainly frustrating to deal with. In extreme cases, bugs...
Modern Warfare 2 players accuse devs of ignoring multiplayer to focus on Warzone 2
Modern Warfare 2 players are growing increasingly annoyed with the developers who are rolling out and announcing tons of updates for Warzone 2, but none for the multiplayer mode of the $70 game. Infinity Ward just announced that more details about season 2 of Warzone 2 are coming soon with...
Pokemon modder adds wild overworld encounters to HeartGold & SoulSilver
A Pokemon ROM hacker has added overworld encounters to the fan-favorite remakes HeartGold & SoulSilver, and they can even appear shiny!. ROM hacking has become a staple of the Pokemon community. Fans of the franchise use ROM hacks to add their own twist to games, increase their difficulty, randomize encounters, or even change storylines completely.
Overwatch 2 devs share update on map vote and hero draft features
As Overwatch 2 heads toward its third season, the developers have opened up about some of the game’s most-requested features including the ability to select maps and draft heroes. Overwatch 2 players have had a rough time with Season 2 so far. The reign of one-shot heroes such as...
Apex Legends “recolor” bug completely breaks rare Caustic skin
An Apex Legends bug is ‘recoloring’ and completely transforming a rare Caustic skin. Apex Legends bugs are a classic part of the game, but ever since Olympus began having issues earlier in January, more and more fans have been reporting strange issues. One player has now shown evidence...
Overwatch 2 devs plan to communicate more often ahead of big changes in Season 3
Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss confirmed a blog post surrounding Competitive mode changes, as well as anticipated Season 3 change notes, will be coming soon. With Overwatch 2’s Season 3 content fast approaching, players are excited to see the new changes apparently coming to the game sometime next month.
Pokemon YouTuber WolfeyVGC is actually opening real-life Pokemon Gym
Pokemon World Champion and content creator Wolfey has made an announcement that he will open his own Pokemon Gym in New York. While details are sparse, fans are excited. Pokemon VGC competitors are some of the best players in the world, taking on other fans in contests of skill and strategy. However, these hardcore players also like to have a bit of fun when not battling to be the best. 2016 VGC Wold Champion Wolfey has put this on display with an active Twitter account, YouTube channel, and Twitch stream.
LEC Winter 2023: Results, schedule, stream
The 2023 LEC Winter Split is underway, with 10 teams facing off for eight spots in the group stage. Follow all the action here. The League of Legends European Championship has been revamped for the 2023 season and now has a new, three-split format, with match days on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. There are also two new teams for LEC fans to follow: Team Heretics, who acquired Misfits Gaming’s slot, and KOI, who merged with Rogue.
Pokemon Go players clown Niantic over Shiny Darumaka spawn rate
A Lunar New Year event bonus promises an increased chance of finding Shiny Darumaka, yet Pokemon Go players say the spawn rate is low. Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 kicked off late last week on January 19, unlocking access to more Timed Research content, Field Research tasks, and raids.
Best Gastrodon build for 7-Star Greninja Tera Raids
Greninja has stumped trainers as it poses one of the greatest threats from a 7-star Tera Raid, but Gastrodon is the perfect counter for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Poison-type boss. The fan-favorite Gen 5 starter Greninja is the next featured Pokemon in the incredibly challenging Scarlet & Violet 7-star...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players debate whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies
With each new generation of Pokemon comes a fresh batch of Shiny Pokemon, and Scarlet & Violet players are debating whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies ever. When a Pokemon game is released, one of the first questions on every player’s mind is what all of the new Shiny Pokemon look like. Opinions on these alternate color schemes flood the internet, with players either loving or hating each new Shiny form.
Swarmz teases diss track calling out Deji after beating Ryan Taylor in ‘One Punch’
London-based rapper Swarmz has teased a diss track aimed at influencer turned boxer Deji after defeating Ryan Taylor with a single punch to his left eye. Many people tuning in to the 2 Fights, 1 Night boxing event featuring KSI weren’t familiar with his “rapper friend” Swarmz. And after the two fought in KSI’s first main event fight of the night, viewers weren’t soon to forget how Swarmz ran scared for most of the bout.
Pokemon anime: Aim to be a Pokemon Master Episode 2 reunites Ash & Misty with plenty of snark
The Pokemon anime’s special season “Aim to be a Pokemon Master” has aired Episode 2, seeing Ash and Misty reunited in a heated fishing battle. Fans are delighted with the nostalgic levels of snark. Ash and Misty have finally reunited in the second episode of the Pokemon...
