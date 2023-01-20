ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Proposal to have Medicaid fund housing in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To help with the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island, a bill is being proposed that would have Medicaid fund housing. The bill, proposed by Sen. Josh Miller and Rep. David Bennett, would have the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to “commission Medicaid waiver funds for a pilot program covering supportive housing services to people suffering from chronic homelessness.”
SNAP Schedule: When Massachusetts Food Stamps Are Sent in February 2023

SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households supplement their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card. Payments go out according to the same monthly schedule. Massachusetts SNAP recipients can expect their February payments over the first 14 days of the month, based on the last digit of their Social Security number.
Former Senate President Thomas Birmingham dies

BOSTON -- Former Massachusetts Senate President Thomas Birmingham has died. Governor Maura Healey issued a statement on Saturday about his passing: "Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect and curiosity and an ability to connect with a range of people. Though he walked through rooms of power and privilege, he stayed true to his roots and never forgot where he came from or what mattered. His legacy includes ushering through the 1993 Education Reform Law that made our schools a model of excellence for the nation, advocating for the rights of workers and standing up for marriage equality. His passing is a great loss for the Commonwealth and my heart goes out to his wife Selma, his daughters, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed." Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll tweeted: "Senate President Tom Birmingham approached governing with sincere passion and intentionality. He loved where he came from, and wanted to make life better for the working people of this state. My condolences to his family and friends." Birmingham served as a Democrat from 1993 to 2002. According to the Boston Globe, he was 73. 
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
The Best Restaurant in Every City & Town in Massachusetts

Food is serious business. There are approximately 16,000 restaurants in Massachusetts so to be one of the restaurants that get to be known as “most popular” in any town in the state is a big deal. Well – let’s recognize some big deals right now. And let’s see if your favorite spot is collectively your town’s favorite spot.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges

The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
