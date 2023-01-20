Read full article on original website
Proposal to have Medicaid fund housing in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To help with the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island, a bill is being proposed that would have Medicaid fund housing. The bill, proposed by Sen. Josh Miller and Rep. David Bennett, would have the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to “commission Medicaid waiver funds for a pilot program covering supportive housing services to people suffering from chronic homelessness.”
Local doctors, patients feeling strain of national physician shortage
Patients told 12 News they are having trouble finding doctors, while physicians said they can't keep up with the demand.
SNAP Schedule: When Massachusetts Food Stamps Are Sent in February 2023
SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households supplement their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card. Payments go out according to the same monthly schedule. Massachusetts SNAP recipients can expect their February payments over the first 14 days of the month, based on the last digit of their Social Security number.
Big Tech Is Slashing Jobs, But in Rhode Island, We Don’t Have Any
Big tech is slashing jobs at a record pace. The numbers of job losses are daunting. But, the slashing has little impact on Rhode Island's job picture -- the big tech companies have a very small footprint in the state. Google parent company Alphabet announced Friday that it is cutting...
State lawmaker wants to limit self check out lines at Rhode Island grocery stores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Self-checkout lanes are a big part of the customer experience when it comes to grocery shopping, swapping the social aspect of a cashier for the speed of self service. Matthew Adams of Providence said, “I think we in this world tend to go the more...
Here Are the Highest Property Tax Rates in Mass. for 2023
The good news if you live in Massachusetts, is that the tax rate in your city or town probably fell faster last year than it has anytime in the past few years. The bad news: You’re probably still going to pay more in property taxes this year. Last year,...
Massachusetts State Poem Appears to Endorse ‘Institutional Racism’
The special commission that was appointed through an act of the legislature and signed by then-Governor Charlie Baker to reevaluate the Massachusetts state seal and motto voted unanimously in May 2022 to replace both. It has been more than a year since that vote, and the commission has yet to...
New Hampshire, Maine GoodWill Stores Will Not Accept These 21 Items
It's the start of a new year, and cleanouts are in progress across New England. Clothes closet purging, kitchen discards, garage cleanouts, and bedroom spruce ups all create unwanted or unneeded items which are still useful to others. Before you go all Marie Kondo in your cleaning, decide what you're...
Skyrocketing egg prices force Mass. bakeries, doughnut shops to rethink menu, distribution
The soaring price of eggs has made some days tougher than others at Donut Dip, said owner Paul Shields. Located in West Springfield, Shields said the doughnut shop, open since 1957, has not made or sold any French crullers in the last five months. This is because the pâte à choux dough recipe requires more eggs than other doughnuts.
Former Senate President Thomas Birmingham dies
BOSTON -- Former Massachusetts Senate President Thomas Birmingham has died. Governor Maura Healey issued a statement on Saturday about his passing: "Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect and curiosity and an ability to connect with a range of people. Though he walked through rooms of power and privilege, he stayed true to his roots and never forgot where he came from or what mattered. His legacy includes ushering through the 1993 Education Reform Law that made our schools a model of excellence for the nation, advocating for the rights of workers and standing up for marriage equality. His passing is a great loss for the Commonwealth and my heart goes out to his wife Selma, his daughters, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed." Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll tweeted: "Senate President Tom Birmingham approached governing with sincere passion and intentionality. He loved where he came from, and wanted to make life better for the working people of this state. My condolences to his family and friends." Birmingham served as a Democrat from 1993 to 2002. According to the Boston Globe, he was 73.
Massachusetts woman has big plans after hitting it big on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman already has some big plans after hitting some big money recently on a state lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Edna Soares has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Soares, who is...
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history
A list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
The Best Restaurant in Every City & Town in Massachusetts
Food is serious business. There are approximately 16,000 restaurants in Massachusetts so to be one of the restaurants that get to be known as “most popular” in any town in the state is a big deal. Well – let’s recognize some big deals right now. And let’s see if your favorite spot is collectively your town’s favorite spot.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Should Mass. change laws around bail? Lawmakers, a DA and judge weigh in
Nearly a decade after Springfield resident TayClair Moore was strangled to death, her family is still searching for answers and demanding justice. A mistrial in 2016 and several delays for a second trial have led Moore’s family to publicly protest her accused killer’s release from detention in 2021.
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
School closings and delays for Massachusetts for Tuesday, Jan. 24
NOTE: School closings and early releases for Wednesday, Jan. 25, can be found here. Continued snowfall and cleanup has prompted some Massachusetts school districts to announce closures or delays for Tuesday, Jan. 24. Below is the list of public schools that have announced closures or delays for Monday. This list...
Popular TV Shows Set in Rhode Island: Your State on Screen
Rhode Island is a small state with a big personality, known for its charming coastal towns, delicious seafood, and unique culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state.
