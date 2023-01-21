Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?Ted RiversPennsylvania State
ksl.com
Harkless scores 28, leads UNLV past Wyoming 86-72
LAS VEGAS — Elijah Harkless had 28 points in UNLV's 86-72 victory against Wyoming on Tuesday. Harkless added eight rebounds for the Rebels (13-7, 2-6 Mountain West Conference). Keshon Gilbert scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Jordan McCabe was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
ksl.com
Here's how much the drought has weakened so far this winter for Utah, the West
SALT LAKE CITY — The vast majority of Utah remains in drought, but the severity has started to weaken as a result of several major storms that have slammed the state this winter, state water officials say. While almost one-fifth of Utah remains in at least extreme drought status,...
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
ksl.com
Navajo Nation mask mandate lifted as leaders announce 'full reopening' from COVID-19
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has largely ended one of the longest-standing mask mandates in the United States, put in place shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago. "Today's order delivers a full reopening of the Navajo Nation," new Navajo Nation President...
ksl.com
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
KANAB — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob Zachary...
ksl.com
Utah plans to sue social media companies for alleged harms to children, teens
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the state plans to sue major social media companies over the alleged harms to children, but offered few details about what that litigation might look like. During a press conference Monday, Cox said social media companies have known how their...
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers denounce comments claiming they're trying to 'destroy public education'
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple state lawmakers on Monday disavowed comments by a prominent backer of the school choice bill saying she wanted to "destroy public education" in a recording that circulated online. Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity 4 Every Child, a major player in the...
ksl.com
Smoking investigation leads to discovery of gun in Utah high school
MIDVALE — An investigation into possible smoking on school property led police to a bigger discovery on Monday. About 11:30 a.m, a school resource officer who works for the Unified Police Department attempted to question a 14-year-old boy at Hillcrest High School, 7350 S. 900 East, about smoking on school property. But rather than go into the office to talk, as the officer had requested, the student began to run away, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
