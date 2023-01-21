ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

ksl.com

Harkless scores 28, leads UNLV past Wyoming 86-72

LAS VEGAS — Elijah Harkless had 28 points in UNLV's 86-72 victory against Wyoming on Tuesday. Harkless added eight rebounds for the Rebels (13-7, 2-6 Mountain West Conference). Keshon Gilbert scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Jordan McCabe was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
PARADISE, NV
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah

KANAB — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob Zachary...
KANAB, UT
ksl.com

Smoking investigation leads to discovery of gun in Utah high school

MIDVALE — An investigation into possible smoking on school property led police to a bigger discovery on Monday. About 11:30 a.m, a school resource officer who works for the Unified Police Department attempted to question a 14-year-old boy at Hillcrest High School, 7350 S. 900 East, about smoking on school property. But rather than go into the office to talk, as the officer had requested, the student began to run away, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
UTAH STATE

