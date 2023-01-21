MIDVALE — An investigation into possible smoking on school property led police to a bigger discovery on Monday. About 11:30 a.m, a school resource officer who works for the Unified Police Department attempted to question a 14-year-old boy at Hillcrest High School, 7350 S. 900 East, about smoking on school property. But rather than go into the office to talk, as the officer had requested, the student began to run away, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.

UTAH STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO