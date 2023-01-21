ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

Panel in the Spotlight: “Thrillers & Horror & Crime: Oh, My!”

Look what’s happening at the 2023 Washington Writers Conference!. How do you go from being an aspiring suspense/crime writer to landing a contract with the Big Five? Find out at the 2023 Washington Writers Conference during “Thrillers & Horror & Crime: Oh, My!”. Moderated by Anjili Babbar (Finders:...
ROCKVILLE, MD
addictedtovacation.com

5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive

There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
Hilltop

The Nation’s Oldest: Celebrating 99 Years of

For nearly a century, The Hilltop has been committed to covering the lives of thousands of Howard University students, faculty and members of the surrounding community. Co-founded by the legendary Zora Neale Hurston and Louis Eugene King on Jan. 22, 1924, The Hilltop has cemented itself in history as the first Black collegiate newspaper in the country– and proudly celebrates 99 years of dedicated coverage.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

These 11 DC Restaurants Are Extending Restaurant Week Specials

If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck. While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.
fox5dc.com

Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV

Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
RESTON, VA
Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Oh Mama Grill Soft Opened on Sunday

1829 Columbia Road, NW, previously home to Astor Mediterranean and next door to So’s Your Mom. Oh Mama Grill soft opened in Adams Morgan yesterday! They are open 11:30am to 10:30pm. “Oh Mama Grill is a small, authentic, and tasty Mediterranean street restaurant. Oh Mama Grill was opened with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette

Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Roaming Rooster Now Open in Gaithersburg

On Monday, Roaming Rooster announced that its newest location at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg will now be open 11am-10pm daily. The restaurant is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Last week, we reported that Roaming Rooster was holding its soft opening and would be open daily from 11am-4pm. The restaurant has an official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken. Roaming Rooster also offers wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC

WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
WASHINGTON, DC
travelawaits.com

Washington D.C. Museum Opens First Permanent Exhibition For Pop Culture — Where To See Dorothy’s Red Slippers, Muhammad Ali’s Robe, And More

A new Smithsonian exhibit tells the history of the United States through the lens of pop culture. Entertainment Nation opened last month in Washington at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as a permanent exhibit. It aims to tell the country’s story through artifacts and stories from the...
WASHINGTON, DC

