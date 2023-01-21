Read full article on original website
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Panel in the Spotlight: “Thrillers & Horror & Crime: Oh, My!”
Look what’s happening at the 2023 Washington Writers Conference!. How do you go from being an aspiring suspense/crime writer to landing a contract with the Big Five? Find out at the 2023 Washington Writers Conference during “Thrillers & Horror & Crime: Oh, My!”. Moderated by Anjili Babbar (Finders:...
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Hilltop
The Nation’s Oldest: Celebrating 99 Years of
For nearly a century, The Hilltop has been committed to covering the lives of thousands of Howard University students, faculty and members of the surrounding community. Co-founded by the legendary Zora Neale Hurston and Louis Eugene King on Jan. 22, 1924, The Hilltop has cemented itself in history as the first Black collegiate newspaper in the country– and proudly celebrates 99 years of dedicated coverage.
NBC Washington
These 11 DC Restaurants Are Extending Restaurant Week Specials
If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck. While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.
The GIZ GO-GO Musical Showcasing D.C. Culture & History Tickets On Sale Now
DC! WE’RE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE... DC Black Broadway's “The Giz” is back! Get your tickets here...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Next weather-maker to bring hazardous mix of rain & snow to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our next weather-maker is on its way and depending on its timing, track, and how much cold air stays involved, it could mean the first accumulating snow of the season for at least some of us. The timing on the reliable High Resolution Rapid Refresh Computer...
wrif.com
What’s the One Thing That Makes the Great Outdoors Better? Hot Chicks!
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 5: A woman sits along the Tidal Basin under blooming cherry trees on April 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. The iconic cherry blossoms reached their peak bloom on March 28 this season, earlier than expected. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
fox5dc.com
Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV
Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
popville.com
Oh Mama Grill Soft Opened on Sunday
1829 Columbia Road, NW, previously home to Astor Mediterranean and next door to So’s Your Mom. Oh Mama Grill soft opened in Adams Morgan yesterday! They are open 11:30am to 10:30pm. “Oh Mama Grill is a small, authentic, and tasty Mediterranean street restaurant. Oh Mama Grill was opened with...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette
Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Now Open in Gaithersburg
On Monday, Roaming Rooster announced that its newest location at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg will now be open 11am-10pm daily. The restaurant is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Last week, we reported that Roaming Rooster was holding its soft opening and would be open daily from 11am-4pm. The restaurant has an official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken. Roaming Rooster also offers wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
Restaurants prepare for Initiative 82
Geoff Tracy remains no fan of Initiative 82 more than two months after D.C. voters approved it.
Hilltop
A Father, A Friend, A ‘Talented and Beautiful Soul:’ DC Teacher Dead After Police Encounter
An English and Language Arts teacher at Digital Pioneer Academy in southeast Washington, D.C., is dead after an encounter with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in the Venice neighborhood. On Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson, a father, friend, educator and what some have described as a “talented and beautiful soul”...
Hilltop
Howard Alumnus Making Waves as First African American Director of NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory
Dr. DaNa Carlis, a three-time graduate of Howard University, has been named the first African American director of the Severe Storms Laboratory for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). He credits mentorship and his education at Howard for the many opportunities that he has had to succeed. Carlis’ work...
Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC
WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
3 men from Washington, DC indicted for stealing $32,000 in goods from Gucci store in Wrentham
BOSTON — A federal grand jury has indicted three men from the Washington, D.C., area for stealing more than $32,000 in high-end items from the Gucci outlet store in Wrentham, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were...
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
travelawaits.com
Washington D.C. Museum Opens First Permanent Exhibition For Pop Culture — Where To See Dorothy’s Red Slippers, Muhammad Ali’s Robe, And More
A new Smithsonian exhibit tells the history of the United States through the lens of pop culture. Entertainment Nation opened last month in Washington at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as a permanent exhibit. It aims to tell the country’s story through artifacts and stories from the...
