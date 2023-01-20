Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, students at Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke wished their classmate and friend Nevaeh Viera well after she suffered two cardiac arrests just weeks ago, West Springfield crews responded to two separate rollover crashes overnight due to icy roads, and the daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark was arraigned in the central division of Boston Municipal Court Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the annual Red Sox Winter Weekend has kicked off here in Springfield, new details in an October hit-and-run in Hadley have been released, and the Northampton City Council has voted to put a cap on cannabis shops in the city. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Victory Theatre tour, soup drive, and sewer project
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, South Hadley, Granby, and Springfield. Local leaders braved the winter weather to tour a historical theater in Holyoke Monday morning. Senator John Velis, Representative Pat Duffy, and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia hosted the western Mass. legislative delegation...
westernmassnews.com
Historic Northampton barn restoration underway, raised by volunteers Saturday
Search for missing Brookfield woman resumes Saturday. Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield. Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield. Western Mass Native Turns 102!. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Western Mass Native Turns 102!
westernmassnews.com
12th Annual Ice Festival held in Northampton
westernmassnews.com
Westfield company offering flight training
Pickleball has been in the headlines over the past few months as leagues and teams have formed all across the nation and that trend has made its way to parts of western Massachusetts. Yankee Candle’s parent company has announced restructuring plans that will impact some employees. Holyoke school hosts...
westernmassnews.com
Local pickleball courts growing in popularity
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pickleball has been in the headlines over the past few months as leagues and teams have formed all across the nation and that trend has made its way to parts of western Massachusetts, including Holyoke Community College. If you’re looking to relieve stress and get some...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke school hosts fundraiser after classmate suffers cardiac arrest
Monday’s storm a welcome sight for snow removal companies during mild winter. It has been a pretty mild winter so far, so for many who make a living off of snow clean up, Monday’s storm was a welcomed sight. Updated: 7 hours ago. 18-year-old Giancarlo Daniele was arrested...
westernmassnews.com
Team Coverage: Snow conditions in Franklin County
DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we reach snow this evening, the Deerfield Department of Public Works trucks treated the roads. Chris Miller, the assistant superintendent of the Department of Public Works told us they wanted to get ahead of the storm before it started to fall. “It’s been basically a...
westernmassnews.com
Lack of major snowfall having impact on plow contractors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite some snow around western Massachusetts on Monday, there hasn’t been much of it overall this winter season. Snow falling today was a welcome sight for many and while some people look forward to staying indoors and cancelled classes, local plow contractor Stephen Roberts plans to send crews out.
westernmassnews.com
Roads remain slick following Monday’s wintery mix
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our storm coverage turns to the roadways as state police have asked drivers to use caution and allow for extra time out on the roads. Western Mass News has been live from the weather tracker Monday evening, monitoring the latest road conditions. Route 20 from Pittsfield...
westernmassnews.com
Team Coverage: Winter and road conditions across western Mass
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow in Springfield has turned into rain in parts of western Mass on Monday morning. But whether it’s rain or snow, it has created slippery conditions for drivers. Rollover crashes happened on I-90 westbound on Monday morning, that story here. Triple A Northeast Spokesperson...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: surplus of contaminants in Springfield water
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released updated data on drinking water earlier this month and test results showed a surplus level of contaminants. Sample results taken on December 1, 2022 found high levels of contaminants of two disinfection byproducts in the drinking water at their...
westernmassnews.com
Snow ending this evening. Dry tomorrow but tracking our next storm for Wednesday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain has changed to snow and will come down at varying rates this afternoon, at times heavy! So a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Franklin County, western Hampshire County, and northern Berkshire County until 5PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden County, eastern Hampshire County and southern Berkshire County until 5PM.
westernmassnews.com
1 dead following shooting on Main Street in Indian Orchard
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and a shooting victim. Police arrived and found...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to barn fire in Amherst
AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Fire and Police Departments received multiple calls on Saturday evening about a barn with a wooden frame caught on fire. When crews arrived at South East Street in the early afternoon officials saw the barn was still on fire. The Amherst Fire Department quickly extinguished...
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-91 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to a two-car crash Monday morning on I-91 northbound. In a picture shared to social media by the Springfield Fire Department, one car is seen badly damaged on the side of the road. Officials said the crash happened on near exit 8.
westernmassnews.com
Downed tree closes Pine Nook Road in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pine Nook Road in Deerfield, near Eaglebrook is closed due to a downed tree. Deerfield Police said that the tree took down power lines and damaged a utility pole. The burning wires from the utility polie then burnt through the pavement and into a water main,...
westernmassnews.com
Multiple roads closed in Northfield due to fallen trees, wires
NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several streets in Northfield are closed Monday night as a result of winter storm damage. According to the Northfield Fire Department, trees and wires continue to fall across the town, leading to the closures. Both Gulf Road and South Mountain Road will be closed until crews...
westernmassnews.com
Slippery road conditions cause rollover crashes on I-90
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday morning, the slick roads caused 2 rollover crashes on I-90 westbound. The West Springfield Fire Department confirm no injuries were reported and the drivers refused transportation to a local hospital. They are urging drivers to use caution and allow extra time for travel this...
