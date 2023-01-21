ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

rpiathletics.com

Rampado Tabbed with ECAC Hockey Weekly Award

TROY, N.Y. – After posting 59 total saves over two games this past weekend, senior goaltender Amanda Rampado of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team was named the ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Week on Tuesday morning. The honor is her fourth weekly selection this season. Rampado...
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Women’s Swim & Dive Pushes Past Union

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's swimming & diving team ended their weekend on a high note Sunday afternoon, as they defeated the Union Dutchman by a 197-71 final score in a dual meet in Schenectady. Leading the way for the Engineers would be Shannon Brown,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Men’s Swim & Dive Finishes Weekend Sweep

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's swimming & diving team continued their strong 2023 in the pool, as they defeated the Union Dutchman by a 180-88 final score in a dual meet in Schenectady. Highlighting the afternoon for the Engineers was a first place showing in...
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Rensselaer Athletics Weekly Review & Preview

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (9-8; 6-4 Liberty League) Starting the week off strong with a 58-33 win over Bard on Tuesday, a tough weekend followed with an 85-68 loss at Vassar and a close defeat of 55-51 at Skidmore. The Engineers are on the road again this weekend with trips to Union and Ithaca on Friday (5:30pm) and Saturday (2pm), respectively.
RENSSELAER, NY

