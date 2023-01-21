WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (9-8; 6-4 Liberty League) Starting the week off strong with a 58-33 win over Bard on Tuesday, a tough weekend followed with an 85-68 loss at Vassar and a close defeat of 55-51 at Skidmore. The Engineers are on the road again this weekend with trips to Union and Ithaca on Friday (5:30pm) and Saturday (2pm), respectively.

