ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownbears.com

Owusu-Anane named Ivy Player of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Nana Owusu-Anane of the Brown men's basketball team has been named Ivy League Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. The sophomore posted a career performance Saturday in the team's 97-85 win over Columbia as he had career highs in both points (27) and rebounds (18). He added three assists, two blocks, and one steal as well.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Women's soccer has five named NEWISA All-New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Five members of the Brown women's soccer team have been named to the New England Women's Intercollegiate Soccer Association's All-New England teams, as announced by the association. Seniors Brittany Raphino, Ava Seelenfreund, and Kayla Duran were named to the First Team, while junior Jessica Hinton and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Tzou Competes at Junior World Cup in Spain

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University women's fencing freshman Alexandra Tzou represented the United States at the 2023 Junior World Cup, held in Segovia, Spain last weekend. Tzou helped the United States sabre squad finish third among eight nations. Turkey captured the gold medal with France taking the silver. Among...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Tracking Snow, Wind and Coastal Flooding for Wednesday

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that will bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
FOX 61

Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Investigation continues in Willimantic neighborhood

A news conference in Middletown was held earlier this morning announcing that all the kinks in the program have been worked out. NEWS CONFERENCE: ‘Hero pay’ for essential COVID workers to start going out next week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State comptroller Sean Scanlon participated in a...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts High School Makes Headlines, SNL ‘Weekend Update’

A Massachusetts high school was the subject of an NPR story over the weekend and even got a mention on Saturday Night Live. On the Friday, January 20 edition of NPR’s Morning Edition, host Steve Inkeep spoke to the subject of why the lights at a Massachusetts high school can’t be turned off. The school in question? Minnechaug Regional out in Wilbraham. Said Inkeep:
WILBRAHAM, MA
iheart.com

Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart

In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
COVENTRY, RI
connecticutcallboard.com

Auditions: Actors Needed in W. Hartford

Actors must be available for dress rehearsal 4-13-23 and the two performances on 4-14 and 4-15. Rehearsals will be scheduled with the individual directors after casting is complete. When: Auditions are Tuesday, Jan 24th. Sign in upon arrival. Please arrive in time to be ready to audition by 6:30. Location:...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy