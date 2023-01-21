Read full article on original website
Owusu-Anane named Ivy Player of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Nana Owusu-Anane of the Brown men's basketball team has been named Ivy League Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. The sophomore posted a career performance Saturday in the team's 97-85 win over Columbia as he had career highs in both points (27) and rebounds (18). He added three assists, two blocks, and one steal as well.
Women's soccer has five named NEWISA All-New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Five members of the Brown women's soccer team have been named to the New England Women's Intercollegiate Soccer Association's All-New England teams, as announced by the association. Seniors Brittany Raphino, Ava Seelenfreund, and Kayla Duran were named to the First Team, while junior Jessica Hinton and...
Tzou Competes at Junior World Cup in Spain
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University women's fencing freshman Alexandra Tzou represented the United States at the 2023 Junior World Cup, held in Segovia, Spain last weekend. Tzou helped the United States sabre squad finish third among eight nations. Turkey captured the gold medal with France taking the silver. Among...
New Trader Joe’s grocery store opening in CT in February 2023
Trader Joe’s, a nationally beloved grocery store chain, is expanding its reach in New England yet again — and this time, its new location is just 15 minutes outside of Hartford, Connecticut. A new Trader Joe’s is set to open in Glastonbury, Conn. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at...
This Week in Connecticut: Woodstock Academy senior goes viral for reaction to Harvard acceptance
(WTNH) – A Woodstock Academy senior is heading to Harvard University and his reaction to finding out he was accepted is going viral. 17-year-old Matthew Myslenski and his twin sister Magdalena are seen in the video when they heard the incredible news in December. The video has reached millions...
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
Car fire sparks next to Providence home
Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control in about ten minutes.
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Tracking Snow, Wind and Coastal Flooding for Wednesday
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that will bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
VIDEO: Man's death investigated in Willimantic
Darryl McDaniels from Run-D.M.C. visits middle schoolers in West Haven.
VIDEO: Investigation continues in Willimantic neighborhood
A news conference in Middletown was held earlier this morning announcing that all the kinks in the program have been worked out. NEWS CONFERENCE: ‘Hero pay’ for essential COVID workers to start going out next week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State comptroller Sean Scanlon participated in a...
Massachusetts High School Makes Headlines, SNL ‘Weekend Update’
A Massachusetts high school was the subject of an NPR story over the weekend and even got a mention on Saturday Night Live. On the Friday, January 20 edition of NPR’s Morning Edition, host Steve Inkeep spoke to the subject of why the lights at a Massachusetts high school can’t be turned off. The school in question? Minnechaug Regional out in Wilbraham. Said Inkeep:
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Central Falls woman killed in I-95 crash
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday on I-95 North in West Warwick, just south of the Route 2 off-ramp, according to state police.
Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart
In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
Auditions: Actors Needed in W. Hartford
Actors must be available for dress rehearsal 4-13-23 and the two performances on 4-14 and 4-15. Rehearsals will be scheduled with the individual directors after casting is complete. When: Auditions are Tuesday, Jan 24th. Sign in upon arrival. Please arrive in time to be ready to audition by 6:30. Location:...
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
