Patriots select versatile Alabama defender in latest mock draft

It’s mock draft season, and NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has a pick for the New England Patriots, with the draft itself just a little over three months away.

Jeremiah has the Patriots selecting a versatile playmaker out of the University of Alabama with defensive back Brian Branch at No. 14 overall. Branch can play both the safety and corner position, and that versatility is something New England could use on defense.

Branch had a productive career for the Crimson Tide. In 2022, he recorded 90 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions. New England could use some help on the backend of the defense, especially with the potential retirement of safety Devin McCourty. Branch would be able to slide into that safety spot and add continued depth.

Jeremiah wrote:

“Branch is one of my favorite players in this draft class. He’s an outstanding nickel defender with the versatility to move around the secondary.”

It will be intriguing to see how New England approaches the draft, as they enter a crucial 2023 season. Branch could give the Patriots that defensive spark they need.