azdesertswarm.com
Early Signing Profile: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a signs with Arizona
The Early Signing Period is over, however, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news last week when 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a committed while playing in the Polynesian Bowl. Turns out he’d actually signed with the UA in December but wanted to publicly announce it during the all-star game.
azdesertswarm.com
How Arizona men’s basketball sits in NET ranking, projected NCAA Tournament brackets
There’s no doubt Arizona will be in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but what it’s seed will be and whether it can stay out West got called into question after losing games on consecutive weekends earlier this month. But a home sweep of the LA schools last weekend, including...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona signees Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams named to the girls McDonald’s All-American West team
After going almost its entire existence without a female McDonald’s All-American, Arizona will now have multiple signees named to the game for the second straight season. La Jolla Country Day School and USA Basketball teammates Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams were named to the game on Tuesday afternoon. Both will play for the West team.
KGUN 9
Arizona Football’s new players see more wins on the horizon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most of Arizona Football’s 2023 recruits and transfers are already on campus. The landscape is unfamiliar for new defensive lineman Bill Norton. “All these mountains and stuff… I’ve never seen a mountain before I came here,” he admitted. But the Georgia...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Wildcat alumna Charita Stubbs takes on new role as head Arizona volleyball coach; 'I bleed red and blue'
Charita Stubbs was named the next head coach of the Arizona volleyball team shortly after the announcement of Dave Rubio's retirement. With this promotion, Stubbs is now the first African-American head coach in the University of Arizona's volleyball program history as well as the school's fourth head volleyball coach. As...
12news.com
Arizona Basketball with its win of the season against UCLA | Locked On Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats came into this homestand against the LA schools needing wins. Especially of the subpar performance against Oregon.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona Junior High and Middle School State Wrestling Championships
BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 73 1st Place Match. Malik Hoskins (Tucson Cyclones) won by fall over Trenton Warren (Thorobred Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:51) Jarron Beltran Jr (Sunnyside Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Alexander Vasquez (Eloy Blue Devil`s) (Maj 10-1) BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 83 3rd Place...
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: Our first tennis courts
Located at Stone and Jackson, now a parking garage north of the St. Augustine Cathedral, the Tucson Lawn Tennis Club is first mentioned in the media in 1892. It would be called the “Southern Tennis Club” in 1894 and back to the Tucson Lawn Tennis Club in 1900.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona school goes on lockdown during search for suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers, who has not...
tourcounsel.com
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa | 4-star hotel in Tucson, Arizona
A true adults-only luxury resort, Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa will revolutionize your vision of an all-inclusive destination. Your stay here will rejuvenate and energize with a bevy of exciting activities (yoga, mountain biking, or rock climbing, anyone?) and relaxing getaways (Jin Shou-Tui Na "Golden Hands" massage? Yes, please). Dedicated...
phoenixwithkids.net
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson
Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
KOLD-TV
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tucson’s southeast side, families, students, and school staff are grieving the loss of one of their own. A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash Monday morning. Tucson Police are not identifying out of her respect for the family. This happened near...
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
KOLD-TV
Old Tucson reopens Thursday with new ‘Western Experience’
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are just days away from the reopening of Old Tucson. On Thursday, the old western movie studio will open their doors for the comeback of the ‘Western Experience.’ It’s an Old Tucson staple, but it may not look the same as you remember.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New home building in Tucson expected to climb
The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
KGUN 9
All Section 8 housing applications now received will go through the first lottery process
An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that those who were not selected in the lottery would have to reapply to the lottery in future months. The Section 8 housing waitlist for the city of Tucson re-opened on Jan. 3. The last time the waitlist was open was 2017.
TPD: 16-year-old girl dead in Monday Mary Ann Cleveland Way wreck
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed a crash Monday has led to the death of one person on Mary Ann Cleveland Way, a road stretching from Houghton to Colossal Cave roads.
Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility
A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson healthcare facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. The post Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility appeared first on KYMA.
kjzz.org
University of Arizona announces new campus safety measures after October shooting
The University of Arizona is implementing new security measures to increase campus safety. The changes come after a UA professor was shot and killed by a former grad student in October. All incoming graduate assistants and associates will undergo criminal background checks per the new safety enhancements. Currently, only assistants...
