Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Early Signing Profile: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is over, however, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news last week when 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a committed while playing in the Polynesian Bowl. Turns out he’d actually signed with the UA in December but wanted to publicly announce it during the all-star game.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona signees Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams named to the girls McDonald’s All-American West team

After going almost its entire existence without a female McDonald’s All-American, Arizona will now have multiple signees named to the game for the second straight season. La Jolla Country Day School and USA Basketball teammates Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams were named to the game on Tuesday afternoon. Both will play for the West team.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona Football’s new players see more wins on the horizon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most of Arizona Football’s 2023 recruits and transfers are already on campus. The landscape is unfamiliar for new defensive lineman Bill Norton. “All these mountains and stuff… I’ve never seen a mountain before I came here,” he admitted. But the Georgia...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona Junior High and Middle School State Wrestling Championships

BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 73 1st Place Match. Malik Hoskins (Tucson Cyclones) won by fall over Trenton Warren (Thorobred Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:51) Jarron Beltran Jr (Sunnyside Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Alexander Vasquez (Eloy Blue Devil`s) (Maj 10-1) BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 83 3rd Place...
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa | 4-star hotel in Tucson, Arizona

A true adults-only luxury resort, Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa will revolutionize your vision of an all-inclusive destination. Your stay here will rejuvenate and energize with a bevy of exciting activities (yoga, mountain biking, or rock climbing, anyone?) and relaxing getaways (Jin Shou-Tui Na "Golden Hands" massage? Yes, please). Dedicated...
TUCSON, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson

Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tucson’s southeast side, families, students, and school staff are grieving the loss of one of their own. A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash Monday morning. Tucson Police are not identifying out of her respect for the family. This happened near...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Old Tucson reopens Thursday with new ‘Western Experience’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are just days away from the reopening of Old Tucson. On Thursday, the old western movie studio will open their doors for the comeback of the ‘Western Experience.’ It’s an Old Tucson staple, but it may not look the same as you remember.
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New home building in Tucson expected to climb

The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

University of Arizona announces new campus safety measures after October shooting

The University of Arizona is implementing new security measures to increase campus safety. The changes come after a UA professor was shot and killed by a former grad student in October. All incoming graduate assistants and associates will undergo criminal background checks per the new safety enhancements. Currently, only assistants...
TUCSON, AZ

