ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, TX

Comments / 3

Related
defendernetwork.com

Turkey Leg Hut owners respond to $1.3 mil lawsuit

They’re known for their mouth-watering turkey legs, and lines wrapped around the corner, but the Turkey Leg Hut has found itself fighting yet another lawsuit. The popular Third Ward restaurant is being sued by U.S. Foods, a national food distributor that claims the Houston business and its owner owe more than $1.2 million for goods and services provided last year. But the owners say people need to push pause before jumping on the bashing bandwagon because there are “three sides to every story.”
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner Lesley Briones targets ‘bold, innovative’ approach to governance

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones defeated former incumbent Jack Cagle in the Nov. 8 election and took office for the first time Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County residents saw a new face among the newly established 4-1 Democratic majority on Commissioners Court beginning with the first...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tensions erupt near Houston during rally against SB 147

RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts

HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY

A Houston man was arrested Friday after a theft was noted at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was to dispatched to Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a theft. Officer Marburger made contact with Jonathan Rogers, 39 of Houston, shortly after he left the parking lot. Rogers admitted to not paying for items that he had in his vehicle. Once Rogers was taken into custody he was found to also be in possession of another person’s Texas Driver’s License. Rogers was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy