They’re known for their mouth-watering turkey legs, and lines wrapped around the corner, but the Turkey Leg Hut has found itself fighting yet another lawsuit. The popular Third Ward restaurant is being sued by U.S. Foods, a national food distributor that claims the Houston business and its owner owe more than $1.2 million for goods and services provided last year. But the owners say people need to push pause before jumping on the bashing bandwagon because there are “three sides to every story.”
I don't know about y'all, but the prices of these eggs is too damn high!. Egg prices have jumped by 49% in just the past year and that is way too much for me! You can find out what's the cause of the rise in egg prices by reading this piece by our very own Iris Lopez, also check out her egg-celent pick up lines!
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones defeated former incumbent Jack Cagle in the Nov. 8 election and took office for the first time Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County residents saw a new face among the newly established 4-1 Democratic majority on Commissioners Court beginning with the first...
HOUSTON — A national food distributor has a bone to pick with Houston's Turkey Leg Hut. US Foods Inc. filed a lawsuit alleging the popular restaurant owes almost $1.3 million. According to the lawsuit filed on Dec. 1, Turkey Leg Hut originally owed $85,106.17, but with the interest rate...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
HOUSTON – The nonprofit West Houston Assistance Ministries, known as WHAM, said Friday that it is urgently seeking clothing, furniture, home décor, and other donations to its Resale Store to fight poverty and prevent evictions. “WHAM relies on these donations to achieve its goal of compassionately serving Houston’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed on a northwest Harris County toll road on Sunday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. when the pilot of a single-engine plane reported a loss of power. The...
HOUSTON, Texas — The Height’s 11th Street project is underway, but not everyone is happy about it. Drivers say it’s creating a traffic nightmare as construction crews make the four-lane road into two lanes while businesses say it’s keeping customers away. “They’ve just shifted the problem...
Grand Parkway motorists could see construction on mainlanes within the next few years. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Transportation planning experts in the Houston region have proposed widening segments of the Grand Parkway sooner than planned to improve mobility and meet growing demands. The project scope includes the widening of the two...
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said a Texas driver's customized license plate design was rejected. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said the proposed plate contained a "vulgar" acronym.
A Houston man was arrested Friday after a theft was noted at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was to dispatched to Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a theft. Officer Marburger made contact with Jonathan Rogers, 39 of Houston, shortly after he left the parking lot. Rogers admitted to not paying for items that he had in his vehicle. Once Rogers was taken into custody he was found to also be in possession of another person’s Texas Driver’s License. Rogers was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
