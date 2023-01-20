From a survey of GoodHire, Millennials were the happiest working generation of all with 57% being happy with their work whereas in Gen-Z the rate is only 22%. Millennials are the ones who enjoy their workplace compared to the other generations whereas for Gen-Z it's different. According to the survey, the Gen-Z generation wasn't enjoying much what they do in their work instead the work was stressing them out which eventually led to creating an impact on their mental health.

12 HOURS AGO