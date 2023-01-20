Special Meeting of the Zoning Board of Adjustment of the Borough of Roseland will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 beginning at 7:30 PM. The meeting will be conducted by electronic means in accordance with the Senator Byron M. Baer Open Public Meetings Act" of 2020 which explicitly permits a public body to conduct a meeting electronically during a state of emergency. Governor Murphy issued Executive Orders 103,107,119, 138, & 1 51, declaring a Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency and has directed residents to quarantine and practice social distancing. There will be no in person meeting. If you wish to observe or participate in the meeting you must do so as set forth below.

