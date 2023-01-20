Heavy rain, high winds and even tornadoes are possible today through about 5 p.m. With several inches of rain possible by early this afternoon, some street flooding will be possible. In addition, strong to severe storms could pop up this morning and produce high wind gusts and even a few tornadoes. A solid line of heavy rain is expected from midday through late afternoon, so stay alert for quickly changing conditions. Watches and warnings are very likely, so remember that a watch means that severe storms are possible, but a warning means that one is happening and is issued for a smaller, very specific area.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO