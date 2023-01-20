Read full article on original website
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Heavy rain, high winds and even tornadoes possible Tuesday
Heavy rain, high winds and even tornadoes are possible today through about 5 p.m. With several inches of rain possible by early this afternoon, some street flooding will be possible. In addition, strong to severe storms could pop up this morning and produce high wind gusts and even a few tornadoes. A solid line of heavy rain is expected from midday through late afternoon, so stay alert for quickly changing conditions. Watches and warnings are very likely, so remember that a watch means that severe storms are possible, but a warning means that one is happening and is issued for a smaller, very specific area.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Strong storms will roar through on Tuesday
HOUSTON - Widespread showers and storms are expected throughout Southeast Texas on Tuesday as a low pressure system and cold front move through the area. Some storms may become strong to severe, with the most intense storms closer to the coast. Heavy rain, high winds and even tornadoes are possible...
fox26houston.com
Houston weather videos: Shocking footage of floods, heavy rain and tornado damage
HOUSTON - A tornado emergency in the Houston area caused lots of damage to homes and businesses on Tuesday afternoon and our FOX 26 viewers as well as social media reacted to the weather. Shocking viewer and staff footage captured the heavy tornado damage impacting several parts of Harris, Chambers,...
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cold Monday morning, then mostly sunny, cool and dry
Get ready for a rocky Tuesday! Today will be clear and chilly with only high clouds moving in late. Everything goes downhill late tomorrow morning with a strong area of low pressure moving right overhead. Heavy rain up to 4" along with lots of lightning and even potential for damaging winds. That system moves out by tomorrow evening and ushers in several days of chilly, sunny days.
fox26houston.com
Quiet weather to close out work week after severe storms, tornado emergency
A quiet end to the week after a stormy Tuesday in Southeast Texas. Houston will see some mornings in the 30s but clear skies will keep the afternoon pleasant. Rain returns to the forecast for the weekend with some storms possible on Sunday.
fox26houston.com
Jeep pushes way through flood waters in West Houston
FOX 26's Tom Zizka was live in west Houston, where a Jeep driver pushed their way through the flood waters. This after residents are asked to "turn around, don't drown" amid the heavy rain around the Greater Houston area.
fox26houston.com
Tornado warning vs. Tornado watch; what's the difference?
What is the difference between a tornado warning and a tornado watch? FOX 26 Meteorologist John Dawson helps break it down for us after a Tornado Emergency was issued in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area high-water locations, street flooding spots
HOUSTON - After severe weather roared through the Houston area on Tuesday, high-water spots have been reported on some Houston-area roadways. Plan for a long afternoon commute and check conditions before driving. Here's a list of high-water locations located on Houston-area roadways. FROM HOUSTON TRANSTAR. IH-10 East Westbound After Jensen...
fox26houston.com
Pasadena Animal Shelter damaged by possible tornado: How you can help the animals
PASADENA, Texas - The severe weather that rolled through the Houston area on Tuesday afternoon damaged an animal shelter in Pasadena. An area of strong to severe weather rolled across the Houston-area leaving behind numerous flooded roadways and power outages. In the Pasadena area, tornado warnings were issued as a...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area school closures, cancellations, early release due to weather in Southeast Texas
Storms are moving through the Houston area on Tuesday, and a tornado watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m. Due to the weather, some school districts are canceling after school activities or releasing students early. Here's a list of changes for Tuesday, Jan. 24. Alief...
fox26houston.com
Deer Park damage: American Red Cross opens shelter for those affected by severe weather
PASADENA, Texas - The American Red Cross has announced they've opened a shelter for anyone affected by Tuesday's severe weather that rolled across the area. According to their post on social media, the shelter is located at Baker Ripley, 720 Fairmont in Pasadena. The shelter will open at 9 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Deer Park ISD cancels classes for Wednesday, January 25
DEER PARK, Texas - The Deer Park Independent School District announced on Tuesday evening that they would be canceling class on Wednesday, January 25, following the severe weather that rolled through the area. SUGGESTED: Houston Weather Video: Severe flooding, heavy rain and tornado damage across the area. Deer Park ISD...
fox26houston.com
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo free admission for all guests on March 8
Houston - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans for Community Day, presented by TC Energy, with free admission for all guests until noon on Wednesday, March 8. For the first time, the Rodeo will host Community Day, providing additional discounts for guests coming to NRG Park. The...
fox26houston.com
Houston increases protection for Lunar New Year events following Monterey Park shooting
HOUSTON - Following the tragic events of the Monterey Park mass shooting that left at least 10 people dead, Houston officials say they will increase protection and offer their condolences. Late Saturday evening, a man entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, and opened fire amid Lunar...
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
fox26houston.com
Man rescued from burning Houston home after being attacked with hammer: police
HOUSTON - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was attacked with a hammer inside a Houston home that was then set on fire, police say. Police responded to a report of an assault around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Knoxville. According...
fox26houston.com
Officials investigating a plane crash in north Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking into reports of a plane crash in north Harris County. Details are limited, but deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to Grand Parkway & Cypress Rosehill for reports of a plane crash. No injuries were reported or how the incident unfolded, as...
fox26houston.com
Small plane crashed on busy highway near Tomball
A small plane crashed in the middle of a busy north Houston highway on Sunday afternoon. FOX 26's Gabby Hart reports live from the scene to give more details.
fox26houston.com
Robber seen attacking clerk at Telephone Rd. convenience store
HOUSTON - Police need your help finding a man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in southeast Houston. Video provided by the Houston PD showed the unidentified robber walking up to a clerk around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the store in the 8700 block of Telephone Rd. near Hobby Airport.
fox26houston.com
'Poop-bandit' in Jersey Village, woman says bags of human waste dumped in backyard
HOUSTON - One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times. Leah Kitchens says her family moved into a Jersey Village home in February 2022. That's when she noticed the unusual Kroger bags, around 20 or 25, in her backyard. Initially, she assumed they were bags of dog poop being thrown over her fence by those on the walking trail. But, she soon discovered that was not the case.
