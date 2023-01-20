ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston weather: Heavy rain, high winds and even tornadoes possible Tuesday

Heavy rain, high winds and even tornadoes are possible today through about 5 p.m. With several inches of rain possible by early this afternoon, some street flooding will be possible. In addition, strong to severe storms could pop up this morning and produce high wind gusts and even a few tornadoes. A solid line of heavy rain is expected from midday through late afternoon, so stay alert for quickly changing conditions. Watches and warnings are very likely, so remember that a watch means that severe storms are possible, but a warning means that one is happening and is issued for a smaller, very specific area.
Houston weather: Strong storms will roar through on Tuesday

Houston weather: Cold Monday morning, then mostly sunny, cool and dry

Get ready for a rocky Tuesday! Today will be clear and chilly with only high clouds moving in late. Everything goes downhill late tomorrow morning with a strong area of low pressure moving right overhead. Heavy rain up to 4" along with lots of lightning and even potential for damaging winds. That system moves out by tomorrow evening and ushers in several days of chilly, sunny days.
Jeep pushes way through flood waters in West Houston

FOX 26's Tom Zizka was live in west Houston, where a Jeep driver pushed their way through the flood waters. This after residents are asked to "turn around, don't drown" amid the heavy rain around the Greater Houston area.
Houston-area high-water locations, street flooding spots

HOUSTON - After severe weather roared through the Houston area on Tuesday, high-water spots have been reported on some Houston-area roadways. Plan for a long afternoon commute and check conditions before driving. Here's a list of high-water locations located on Houston-area roadways. FROM HOUSTON TRANSTAR. IH-10 East Westbound After Jensen...
Deer Park ISD cancels classes for Wednesday, January 25

DEER PARK, Texas - The Deer Park Independent School District announced on Tuesday evening that they would be canceling class on Wednesday, January 25, following the severe weather that rolled through the area. SUGGESTED: Houston Weather Video: Severe flooding, heavy rain and tornado damage across the area. Deer Park ISD...
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo free admission for all guests on March 8

Houston - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans for Community Day, presented by TC Energy, with free admission for all guests until noon on Wednesday, March 8. For the first time, the Rodeo will host Community Day, providing additional discounts for guests coming to NRG Park. The...
Officials investigating a plane crash in north Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are looking into reports of a plane crash in north Harris County. Details are limited, but deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to Grand Parkway & Cypress Rosehill for reports of a plane crash. No injuries were reported or how the incident unfolded, as...
Robber seen attacking clerk at Telephone Rd. convenience store

HOUSTON - Police need your help finding a man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in southeast Houston. Video provided by the Houston PD showed the unidentified robber walking up to a clerk around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the store in the 8700 block of Telephone Rd. near Hobby Airport.
'Poop-bandit' in Jersey Village, woman says bags of human waste dumped in backyard

HOUSTON - One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times. Leah Kitchens says her family moved into a Jersey Village home in February 2022. That's when she noticed the unusual Kroger bags, around 20 or 25, in her backyard. Initially, she assumed they were bags of dog poop being thrown over her fence by those on the walking trail. But, she soon discovered that was not the case.
