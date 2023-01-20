A wayward seal is back in its natural habitat after going on an adventure in Cape Elizabeth during Monday’s snowstorm. Police said they received a call from a public works employee around 1:30 a.m. reporting what looked like a seal wandering around a neighborhood. An officer was able to find the animal and release it back into the ocean, but it was spotted again around 7 a.m. on Shore Road.

CAPE ELIZABETH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO