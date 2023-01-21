Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Sellersburg man arrested after shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man is in custody after a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday evening. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Jan. 23 on West St. Joe Road, near Highway 60, according to a news release from Col. Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. That's where police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
korncountry.com
Deputies make domestic violence arrest
EDINBURGH, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) made an arrest for domestic violence on Monday afternoon near Edinburgh. Deputies responded to the Driftside Manufactured Housing Community at around 4:30 p.m. after a reported domestic battery. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who told them that William Guzman, 41, of Columbus, had become upset while they were having a discussion, according to BCSO’s Det. Dane Duke.
Wave 3
Man pleads guilty in shooting death of girlfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in the 2020 shooting death of a woman which he said was an accident has pleaded guilty. Demond Alvin Haynes, Jr., 23, of Louisville, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter second degree, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun along with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
wdrb.com
Teenage employee shot during attempted robbery at McDonald's on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage employee at McDonald's on Preston Highway was shot after an attempted robbery on Tuesday night. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of an attempted robbery and shooting at a business on Preston Highway and Indian Trail in Newburg around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
wdrb.com
JCPS elementary put on heightened security after shots fired at nearby apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired near a Louisville elementary school put the school on heightened security, as students were ending the day on Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB News that Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary was never on lockdown and was given an all clear. A Louisville...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man was shot twice after confronting two people tampering with his truck
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 7000 Block of South Walnut Street in Smithville, at 4:05 a.m. on January 23, after receiving a report that a man was shot. The caller was the victim and told dispatchers that two people were tampering with his pickup...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man, 38, killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 38-year-old Louisville man who died last week after being hit by a vehicle in Shively has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Robert Patterson died of blunt force injuries at the scene. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a...
Wave 3
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirms 3 poeple killed in Indiana house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a home that was fully engulfed around 5:30 a.m. Investigators with the JCSO called the...
wslmradio.com
Bakery Employee Steals $1000s from store, arrested for drugs
On Monday January 16, and Tuesday January 17, 2023, the Salem Police Department received reports from H&R Bakery, that thousands of dollars in cash had been stolen from the store. Brittany Colglazier, an employee of H&R Bakery was taken into custody by police. Information obtained from the investigation led officers...
wslmradio.com
25-Year-Old Brownstown Man Arrested For Stealing From Speedway
On December 6, 2022, patrol officers responded to the Speedway convenience store regarding an internal theft. Initial reports showed that a little over $16,000.00 in cash and merchandise had gone missing since November 2022. The employee in question had previously left employment and did not come back. After an internal...
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
Wave 3
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday. The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
953wiki.com
Female Found Passed Out Leads To Drug Arrest
On January 20, 2023, Jefferson County 911 received a call of a female in the parking lot of a business on North State Road 7. The female was passed out in her vehicle. EMS and Deputies were dispatched to the location. Deputies arrived before EMS. When they did they found the 35-year-old female awake and talking. As she stepped out of the vehicle a meth pipe was observed on the driver’s seat.
scottcountysheriff.org
Scott County Sheriff's Office Recognized by Indiana State Police
Scott County Sheriff's Office was Recognized by the Indiana State Police as a "National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) Compliant Agency". Scott County- In 2020, Lt Col Joe Guarneri and Chief Operating Officer Patti Combs of the Scott County Sheriff's Office were tasked by Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin with bringing the Sheriff's Office into compliance with crime statistics reporting. Through Indiana Code 10-13-2-6, local law enforcement agencies are required to provide criminal justice DATA to the Indiana State Police through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). This DATA is in turn utilized by the State Police in the required semi-annual report made to the Governor of Indiana on crime statistics facing Hoosier Communities. In 2021, the Scott County Sheriff's Office was recognized as an agency, through strict compliance reporting, that has met all the requirements mandated through the Indiana Crime Reporting Statute. Furthermore, the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) utilize this DATA in the annual crime statistics reporting made to the citizens of Scott County by Sheriff Goodin and the Director of the FBI to the President. In December 2022, the Sheriff's Office received a certificate of compliance from the Indiana State Police recognizing this achievement. This is another example of the many certifications awarded over the last couple of years to the Scott County Sheriff's Office in recognition of the hard work, dedication, and increased professionalism of assigned personnel.
WRBI Radio
Convicted meth maker, habitual offender sentenced to 20 years in prison
Greensburg, IN — A Greensburg man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Manufacturing Methamphetamine (Level 2 felony) and admitting to Being a Habitual Offender. Christopher Scott was handed the sentence by Judge Tim Day in Decatur Circuit Court. Prosecutors say Scott has prior...
Wave 3
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-24-23
Dealing in methamphetamine – amount at least 5 but <10 grams and enhancing circumstance applies. Dealing in methamphetamine – amount at least 10 grams. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia.
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 29-year-old endangered man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered 29-year-old man. Carl Battle went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said he was last seen on Jan. 10. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweat...
Comments / 0