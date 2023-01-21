Scott County Sheriff's Office was Recognized by the Indiana State Police as a "National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) Compliant Agency". Scott County- In 2020, Lt Col Joe Guarneri and Chief Operating Officer Patti Combs of the Scott County Sheriff's Office were tasked by Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin with bringing the Sheriff's Office into compliance with crime statistics reporting. Through Indiana Code 10-13-2-6, local law enforcement agencies are required to provide criminal justice DATA to the Indiana State Police through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). This DATA is in turn utilized by the State Police in the required semi-annual report made to the Governor of Indiana on crime statistics facing Hoosier Communities. In 2021, the Scott County Sheriff's Office was recognized as an agency, through strict compliance reporting, that has met all the requirements mandated through the Indiana Crime Reporting Statute. Furthermore, the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) utilize this DATA in the annual crime statistics reporting made to the citizens of Scott County by Sheriff Goodin and the Director of the FBI to the President. In December 2022, the Sheriff's Office received a certificate of compliance from the Indiana State Police recognizing this achievement. This is another example of the many certifications awarded over the last couple of years to the Scott County Sheriff's Office in recognition of the hard work, dedication, and increased professionalism of assigned personnel.

SCOTT COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO