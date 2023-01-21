Read full article on original website
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend
Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Illegal Car Trend Is Skyrocketing With 16-Month Jail Time
We've seen this trend and wondered if it was legal, it's definitely not. The post Illegal Car Trend Is Skyrocketing With 16-Month Jail Time appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KEYT
Former high-level FBI official pleads not guilty in alleged schemes to help sanctioned Russian oligarch
The former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York field office was charged in two separate indictments Monday for allegedly working with a sanctioned Russian oligarch after he retired and concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a former employee of an Albanian intelligence agency while he was a top official at the bureau.
'Happening way too often': Report delves into mass attacks
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
KEYT
US court gives $153 million to Miami man jailed in Venezuela
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $153 million in damages to the family of an exiled Venezuelan lawyer lured back home by his father’s kidnapping only to end up imprisoned for two years on trumped up charges, Carlos Marrón is the second victim of President Nicolas Maduro’s government to leverage a little used federal law that allows American victims of foreign terror groups to seize the assets of their victimizers. Marrón in his lawsuit accused Maduro of heading a purported drug-smuggling ring involving top Venezuelan officials aligned with a Colombian rebel group that allegedly sends 200 metric tons of cocaine from Venezuela into the U.S. each year.
KEYT
New Mexico AG seeks to codify abortion rights, nullify bans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to nullify abortion ordinances that local elected officials passed in recent months in some communities. Democrat Raúl Torrez claims in a writ filed with the court Monday that the ordinances exceed local government authority to regulate health care access, and violate the New Mexico Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and due process. On the heels of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Torrez’s filing targets Roosevelt and Lea counties, and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis — all located in conservative areas of the state along the Texas border.
KEYT
New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The parents of a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine say he helped save hundreds of people while volunteering in the dangerous Donbas region. Andrew Bagshaw was a dual New Zealand and British citizen who was killed along with British colleague Chris Parry while attempting to rescue an elderly woman from the town of Soledar when their car was hit by an artillery shell. Bagshaw’s parents say Ukrainian authorities are working with officials in New Zealand and Britain, but it could take some time to get their son’s body returned. They told reporters their son was a humanitarian who believed the war was immoral and traveled to Ukraine in April with little more than a backpack and a travel guide.
KEYT
GOP states sue Biden administration over new border policy
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty states with GOP attorneys general are suing the Biden administration over a major change in immigration policy. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in a federal court in Texas challenges new rules that would turn away more migrants but still allow 360,000 people to legally enter each year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Among those leading the challenge is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has succeeded before in temporarily stopping new immigration rules under President Joe Biden. The changes that Biden announced this month amounted to his boldest move yet to confront the arrival of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago.
KEYT
DOJ sues Google over its dominance in online advertising market
The Justice Department and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the company of harming competition with its dominance in the online advertising market and calling for it to be broken up. The move marks the Biden administration’s first blockbuster antitrust case against a Big Tech company. The eight states...
