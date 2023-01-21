ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon

Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
State media: Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media reports that a Tanzanian cargo ship has sunk in a jetty in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh. The official IRNA news agency said the vessel named Anil overturned Tuesday because containers on it were configured incorrectly at the port’s dock No. 9. The port has more than two dozen piers. IRNA said rescue teams transferred the ship’s crew to safety. It did not elaborate. Iran and Tanzania do less than $100 million in trade per year. The port is the main hub for shipment of gas and petrochemicals produced in Iran and is located about 940 kilometers (580 miles) south of the capital Tehran.
China cites US debt issue to deflect pressure on Africa debt

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says the U.S. should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and focus on averting a government default at home with possible repercussions for the global economy. Its embassy in Zambia responded Tuesday to remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said on a visit to the African nation this week that it’s crucial to address its heavy debt burden with China. The Chinese Embassy response zeroed in on the battle between Republican lawmakers and the Democratic Biden administration over raising the U.S. debt limit to allow more borrowing to keep the government running.

