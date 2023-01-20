Read full article on original website
Three more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid for storms
More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa, and Hale. The January 12...
Kay Ivey issues religious liberty executive order
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment.” The executive order aims to “further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama.”. “Religious freedom is the cornerstone of the American way of life,...
