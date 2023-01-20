Read full article on original website
aldailynews.com
After alleged voter fraud, questions about House race
A voter fraud indictment in Perry County this month has some GOP members questioning the possible impact on a close Alabama House race that hinged on one precinct in the Black Belt county. Fred Kelley, Republican candidate last year for House District 68, would like to know if the alleged...
arizonasuntimes.com
Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen: Paper Ballot Statute, Ban on Voting Machine Internet Connectivity Among 2023 Legislative Priorities
Although he has been in office for only a few days, Secretary of State Wes Allen has some legislative priorities in mind for the 2023 session. During an appearance on Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5 on Thursday, Allen said he hoped to pick on two efforts from a year earlier dealing with paper ballots and the connectivity of voting machines.
Alabama state auditor weighs in on elimination of state motor pool, plans to eliminate other government waste
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
altoday.com
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego addresses Greater Birmingham Young Republicans
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego spoke recently with the Greater Birmingham Young Republicans meeting at Baumhower’s Victory Grill in Vestavia Hills. “When a lot of people hear Sheriff, they think of somebody with a cowboy hat on who gets on a horse and rides off into the sunset or shoots someone,” Samaniego said. “We are a constitutional officer.”
altoday.com
Kay Ivey issues religious liberty executive order
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment.” The executive order aims to “further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama.”. “Religious freedom is the cornerstone of the American way of life,...
Unity in short supply at Alabama Democratic Party gathering
The Alabama Democratic Party’s executive committee meeting began Saturday with a call for unity, but was quickly marred by in-fighting over conflicting bylaws. “We cannot and we will not succeed unless we move together, unified as a party,” Tyna Davis, Montgomery County chair who presided over the meeting, said at its start.
Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order to Promote and Protect Religious Liberty in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment,” to further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama. “Religious freedom is the cornerstone of the American way of life, and as governor, I will always protect the rights of Alabamians and ensure they are free to exercise their beliefs as provided in the Constitution,” said Governor Ivey. “As I have promised, under my watch, our state government will always reflect the values of our people.” Executive Order 733 ensures the enforcement of the Alabama Religious Freedom...
Alabama concealed carry permit sales plummet; counties look to replace dollars
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’
This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
Governor Ivey signs executive order to strengthen protections on religious liberty
Friday morning, Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order to further protect religious liberty in Alabama.
altoday.com
Three more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid for storms
More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa, and Hale. The January 12...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: 11 Indicted in tax evasion, money laundering scheme; Trussville properties in indictment
A federal grand jury indictment has charged 11 defendants from across the United States in a multimillion-dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme, and multiple Trussville properties are listed in the indictment. A 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges the defendants as being involved in management of a multimillion...
If you want to start a fight in Bama, just say ‘gun control’
If so, let me tell you how: Just mention “gun culture” or “gun control” in my state. In Alabama, we’re nuts on the subject of guns. Last year, our Legislature enacted a bill that allows “permitless carry,” also known as “concealed carry.” The law went into effect on Jan. 1 of this year, meaning that if you’re at least 19 years old, you can carry a concealed firearm without a permit or related background check.
alabamanews.net
Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
ABC 33/40 News
'It's become more common': Leaders address violence in Jefferson County
A 12-year old boy is dead and a 9-year old girl is in critical condition after two separate shootings happened in Jefferson County within hours of each other. The shootings have raised major concern from community leaders. "To consistently have people who are injured, especially at someone else’s hand. But...
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand That the Attorney General of Alabama be Removed from His Position for Stating that People Who Use Abortion Pills can be Prosecuted
Alabama is one of several states that issued abortion restrictions in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. On top of this, the Attorney General of the state recently declared that people who use abortion pills can be prosecuted. Not only will abortion providers be prosecuted but now pregnant women are under threat as well. Please sign this petition to demand that the Attorney General of Alabama be removed by the Alabama Senate!
ABC 33/40 News
Aniah's Law implemented across Alabama
Aniah's Law passed in November. Now less than two months later, judges across the state are using it. It's meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder. In Anniston, an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people...
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his death
There is a farmer in Alabama who was secretly paying pharmacy bills for the people of his town, and residents only found out about this after his death at the beginning of this year.
First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
