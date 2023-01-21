Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods
It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
Passerby douses Duluth house fire by shoveling snow on it
A quick-thinking passerby helped prevent a house fire from spreading by shoveling snow onto it. The incident unfolded at around 8 a.m. Monday, when a fire was reported at a home on the 2400 block of West Fourth Street in Duluth. The passerby noticed the fire on the exterior of...
New Netflix Movie Features Scene In Duluth
A new movie on Netflix is showing the Northland a little bit of love and by the looks of it, the movie is turning into a pretty big hit! The movie just dropped this month and a listener let us in on the fact that we got some love about an hour in.
northernnewsnow.com
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
Will Heavy Winter Snow Increase Spring Flood Threat Across Northland?
This winter, when in doubt, just predict snow. Chances are you'll be right. Duluth has picked up over 75" of snow during the first half of winter. That is more than 28" of snow above average, and 27"+ snowier than last winter on this date. Snow lovers are thrilled. Commuters? Not so much.
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
