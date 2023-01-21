ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B105

Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods

It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
AURORA, MN
MIX 108

New Netflix Movie Features Scene In Duluth

A new movie on Netflix is showing the Northland a little bit of love and by the looks of it, the movie is turning into a pretty big hit! The movie just dropped this month and a listener let us in on the fact that we got some love about an hour in.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
HIBBING, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy