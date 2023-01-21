ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
SFGate

San Francisco Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader

Mounting frustration over GOP electoral losses has incited a contentious leadership battle that pits a prominent California Republican against the party's national leader. The effort by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose clients include former President Donald Trump, to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will be decided at a party meeting in Dana Point, California, that begins Wednesday.
