MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team (12-7, 5-5 BIG EAST) earned a dominant victory over Seton Hall Sunday afternoon inside of the Al McGuire Center, winning 80-61. "This was a tremendous team win today," said Marquette head coach Megan Duffy. "Seton Hall is a great team and I thought we did an awesome job guarding their big two of Lauren Park-Lane and Sidney Cooks. I can't say enough about our bench, to come in and help us be successful. Kenzie Hare was tremendous."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO