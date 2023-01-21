Read full article on original website
Hope Students Compete in Leadership Development Events
HOPE, AR – On January 24, these 5 students went to Hempstead Hall and competed in Subarea Leadership Development Events. All 5 students competed in the Extemporaneous Speech event. Phoenix Biddle placed 5th and Kelston Mask placed 2nd, which means he will be moving on to the district competition at SAU February 7th.
Hope Lions Inducts Two New Members
The Hope Lions Club inducted two new members on Monday January 23rd. Alicia Ross was sponsored by her husband, Lion Mark Ross. Rose Gagnon of the First United Methodist Church staff was sponsored by Lion Karen Smith. Both ladies will serve as “at large” members. Lion Claudia Griffin handled the induction.
Forging Workshop at Historic Washington Blacksmith Shop
A forging workshop was held January 28th at the Blacksmith Shop at Washington. If you’d like to learn more about future forging workshops, call the park at 983-2684.
Bryan Richards
Mr. Bryan Richards, age 85 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Monday January 23, 2023, in Prescott, Arkansas. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel, Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Southern Pine hosts coffee
PRESCOTT – Southern Pines Health and Rehab hosted Tuesday’s Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce’s community coffee. The purpose was to show improvements being made at the center for its clients and the community. Michelle Thornton, the director of business development, said the parent company, Ascend, is doing more upgrades and making a wing for those with dementional behavior issues. Entering the facility, it is the wing off to the right. This wing contains rooms with two beds, closets for each resident, a private bathroom for them to share and each will have a 24-inch television so they can watch what they want without bothering their roommate. The televisions will have headphones to keep the noise down. Private rooms on the wing will also be available.
Hope police log
On January 18, 2023 at approximately 6:47pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Keyontai Harris, 21, of Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was arrested and charged with theft of property by. employee/embezzlement. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was taken...
John Harrison
John Henry Harrison, 81, of Prescott, Arkansas passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Hillcrest Nursing Home. He was born March 25, 1941 to Johnnie G. and Helen Cottingham Harrison. John was a member of Prescott First United Methodist Church for 67 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Prescott Lodge No. 80 John spent his entire career in the timber industry. He was a supervisor for both of the roads departments and logging for Potlatch Corporation. After retirement, John became an independent timber consultant and started the company Harrison Woodland Services. He served his customers with integrity and skill and developed many lasting relationships throughout his working career. John was an avid outdoorsman all his life. He loved elk and deer hunting. His favorite past-time was being in the woods with his squirrel dogs. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Frances Arnold.
Dillon topic of HCHS meeeting
HOPE – Some may have heard that the famous actress, Melinda Dillon, of “A Christmas Story” and “Encounters of the Third Kind” fame was born in Hope. This is correct. Her family had connections to the well-known Dr. Luther M. Lile of Hope. Come here about this story this week about this unique piece of Hempstead County history.
David Wilson Charged With Aggravated Assault and Domestic Battery
On January 21, 2023 at approximately 3:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested David Wilson, 37, of Rosston, AR. Mr. Wilson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family member and domestic battery in the 3rd degree. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Bill Clinton Bypass in Hope, AR. Mr. Wilson was taken into custody and transported to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Man held on $200,000 bond in abuse case involving four-year-old
25-year-old Moses Ross was arrested last Thursday by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department after allegations that he sexually assaulted the girl in 2022. According to authorities, the girl was able to describe multiple inappropriate encounters with Ross, who could face 25 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.
Woman arrested after car burglaries reported in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An Illinois woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into cars in an apartment complex parking lot. At around 2:30 a.m., officers got a 911 call from a resident of an apartment complex on Summerhill Road, stating a man and woman were breaking into cars in the lot. […]
Sneak Peek of Texarkana’s Newest Restaurant Before it Opens
When it comes to Texarkana, it's no secret, people who live here, love to eat! Well, it's finally official, Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery is slated to open on Monday, January 30, 2022. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery once a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is back...
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Food Share packed for soup lunch
PRESCOTT – Prescott’s Food Share held a fundraiser to help purchase needed items to provide for those in need in the city and county. The fundraiser was a soup luncheon with 22 crock pots of soup. There were plenty of varieties for patrons to choose from including: taco soup, vegetable beef, cheeseburger, dumplings, 2×4 soup, loaded baked potato, tomato basis, white chicken chili and chicken noodle.
